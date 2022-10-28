Trends in student spending on course materials and ways to combat the high cost of physical textbooks

BY JORDANNA GARLAND

Staff Reporter

Student spending on course materials over the past decade has declined to its lowest point. Inclusive access and Open Educational Resources (OERs) are some factors that have made substantial contributions to this downward trend.

Student Monitor, a research organization focused on studying the patterns of student spending, reported in a 2022 study that students spent an average of $314 on course materials in the 2021-2022 school year. In contrast, during the 2011-2012 school year, the organization reported students spending an average of $557 on their course materials.

Eric Weil of Student Monitor, shared a data table that included research of student spending habits for the Spring 2022 term. On average, students obtained a little over four learning materials, spending $155 in total.





To gather this data, Student Monitor conducted one-on-one interviews with a total of 1,200 full time, undergraduate students enrolled in 100 universities and colleges across the country.

The downward trend that Student Monitor has observed is partially due to the rise in the use of inclusive access textbooks at colleges and universities.

Inclusive access textbooks refer to digital textbooks whose charge is automatically added by the university to a student’s tuition and fees, ensuring the student will have access to the textbook from the first day of class.

Jennifer Becker, McGraw Hill’s vice president of strategic partnerships, shared a benefit that inclusive access has made possible. She states that traditionally, students would purchase an access code through the bookstore and then use that code to access the course content software. Due to the code already being used, the bookstore cannot refund the students. With inclusive access, if the student drops the course, they are not charged for the materials.

The university offers inclusive access textbooks through the Barnes and Noble’s First Day program. The materials that the First Day program provides are digital versions of the physical textbook and they may include other additional materials such as problem sets, tutorials and videos. According to the university’s Barnes and Noble site, some advantages to the program include preparedness on the first day of class, online accessibility to the course materials and lowered cost.

Open Educational Resources (OERs) are another option in affordable education. OERs are digital course materials that are free to the public and can be modified and shared with others to better suit the course.

At the university, the library offers the Open and Affordable Teaching Materials Initiative, which helps provide instructors with OERs to use in their classrooms.

Instructors can apply for a small, one-time grant that allows them to reduce the cost of course materials for their students. Instructors with a course of under 49 students are eligible for a $500 grant. Instructors with a course size larger than 49 students are eligible for a $1,500 grant.

Meg Grotti, the associate university librarian for learning, engagement and curriculum support, spoke on how OERs can be applied in the classroom. She stated that faculty members in the Associate in Arts Program have begun to utilize OERs in their classrooms by creating their own OERs with the help of their students. Due to OERs being able to be remixed, professors can add and edit course content to their OER, to tailor their specific classroom needs.

“[A faculty member] mentioned to me just how much that work was meaningful for her students and she felt like their work was really high quality as a result of that meaningfulness that she was bringing to it through that authentic kind of assignment,” Grotti said. “Additionally, right away we saw other faculty in the Associate in Arts Program, pick up that textbook and start using it right away.”

The use of inclusive access and OERs in classrooms have contributed to the downward trend of student spending of course materials, while promoting financial equitability for students.

“The largest cost is failure for a student,” Becker said. “We want to make sure that the materials that we’re producing are helping faculty ensure the success of their students and so that’s first and foremost.”