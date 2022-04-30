UDance returns in person, raises over $1.8 million

Courtesy of UDance

Last Sunday, students banded together for the UDance’s annual Dance Marathon event, raising over $1.8 million for the B+ (Be Positive) Foundation, which raises money for families affected by childhood cancer.

The Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation was created in honor of Wilmington native Andrew McDonough, who lost his battle to childhood cancer in July 2007 at the age of 14. The Foundation holds many events throughout the year with the goal of providing financial and emotional support to children and families battling childhood cancer and funding research grants.

This year’s UDance event was in person and maskless for the first time in two years, and the atmosphere reflected the excitement and energy of the culmination of students’ hard work fundraising.

Carlie Gallagher, a senior sport management major and event management minor at the university and executive director of the event, felt inspired by the turnout of the event and shared her excitement about being back in person for the cause.

“I feel very excited that UDance is able to be back in the Bob Carpenter Center,” Gallagher said. “It’s been a few years coming. Seeing all the smiles around on the students and all of the B+ Heroes and their families today has just been really magical.”

The event followed a theme of “Until Every Child Gets to Play.” The Bob Carpenter Center was adorned with toy and game-themed decorations, referencing games, from Twister and CandyLand to MarioKart.

“Everybody’s just laughing and having a good time, dancing, being silly, being a child again,” Gallagher said. “I feel like it really reflects our theme [of] ‘Until Every Child Gets to Play.’”

University students fundraised money for this cause throughout the year. The student body’s collective efforts culminated in $1,814,429.68 raised for the B+ Foundation.