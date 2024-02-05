UDPD and Newark Police partner for pedestrian mobility safety education

BY

Staff Reporter

Since the death of a university student caused by a bicycle accident, pedestrian safety has been a pressing concern for both the university and the City of Newark. Both UDPD and the Newark Police Department will be teaming up as students return to campus to educate the community on pedestrian safety and relevant Delaware laws.

One of their focuses will be on electric skateboards and scooters. As the law is different from surrounding states, the university put out a statement last November regarding electric scooters to remind students what the law is in Delaware.

“Motorized scooters are prohibited on streets and sidewalks in Newark,” UDPD said in a UDaily article. “A violation is punishable by a $100 fine and impoundment of the scooter.”

During the start of the spring semester, UDPD will be promoting safe mobility and educating students on the law. The educational push is facilitated by UDPD’s Community Resource Unit and funded by the Delaware Office of Highway Safety.

“We are there to educate, not write tickets,” UDPD Sgt. William Wentz said. “Do not hesitate to stop and talk with us. We want to communicate effectively.”

Last September, Daniel Bacsik was struck by a car and killed while he was riding his bike on South College Avenue. Wentz confirmed he was not wearing a helmet and added that the location where the accident occurred was designated as a “walk your wheels” area. In these areas, pedestrians are required to walk their bikes and scooters.

Wentz said that a community outreach campaign is the softer approach to educating people on the law. Part of the push will be to remind students what they can and cannot use to navigate campus, as well as the rest of Newark.

Newark Police Lt. Andrew Rubin explained that electric bicycles can be used in the bike lanes since they are still considered bicycles for the purposes of the law. Skateboards and scooters that require human propulsion are still allowed to be used on walkways.

Since 2004, Delaware has included language within its mobility laws that prohibits the use of electric skateboards and scooters on roadways, bicycle lanes and public walkways.

“The law in Newark is not different from any other city in Delaware,” Rubin said. “And that has not changed since 2004.”

State law defines a motorized scooter as “any device that is designed to travel on at least two wheels with the deck or chassis of such device open and close to the ground.” It also specifies that it has “hand-controlled throttle or brake” and is “powered by a motor that is capable of propelling the device without human propulsion.”

In addition, Newark has its own set of ordinances that lets local law enforcement make offenses against state laws a local issue. This allows Newark residents to appear in the city’s Alderman’s Court rather than having to go to the Court of Common Pleas in Wilmington, Rubin said.

Rubin explained that electric scooters are prohibited from roadways because they cannot keep up with traffic.

The fines for violating the law within Newark city limits are a minimum of $100 and no more than $300, Rubin confirmed.

“Students are getting hit,” Wentz said. “Half of them aren’t even wearing helmets, and if you get in an accident, the car is going to win every time.”