Underrepresented majors push for more support

BY RISHA INAGANTI

Staff Reporter

Hidden in the shadows of “hengineering” are the majors that may be unknown to the majority of the student body. At a university most known for its nationally-ranked engineering college, some more specific studies tend to get overlooked. With some of the fastest growing programs at the university being outside the realm of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), the university must grapple with how to support students in these more niche programs.

The game studies and eSports major is one of the university’s most recent additions. With 55 students already registered, it has quickly become one of the fastest growing majors.

“We’re actually expecting to double in size next year, which is crazy considering the only way of spreading our existence right now is through word of mouth,” Phil Penix-Tansen, associate professor of Spanish and Latin American studies and co-founder of the game studies and eSports major, said.

Despite the increasing popularity of this small major, it still seems to remain relatively unknown, as only four out of 10 students had heard of it when asked by The Review.

Similarly, the three language major is the second most popular major in the Languages, Literatures and Cultures Department with 45 registered students, according to Julia Hulings, assistant professor of Russian and sole advisor for the three language major. Yet when asked by The Review, only six out of 10 of those same students had heard of it.

“To the best of my knowledge there’s really no other schools in the country that have this option,” Hulings said. “That being said, I wish we did more to promote it. Everyone who finds it thinks like, ‘Wow it’s cool,’ but it’s not really found ever.”

The lack of awareness for some of the university’s majors may prevent students from exploring these unique areas of study.

“I think there are certain things that people never really consider to be job options until they hear about it,” Miranda Chrvala, a junior art conservation major, said. “I mean I’m learning how to preserve buildings for a living, who would think of that?”

Some students, like Chrvala, feel the university ensures that every engineering class is stacked with teaching assistants and additional help, while those in these less-popular majors are struggling to aid students in the necessary ways.

“My advisor is basically not real to me,” Chrvala said. “The art conservation professors act as our advisors because my actual advisor either doesn’t have time to or care to learn about what I’m studying.”

It’s not just a lack of proficient advisors that is causing frustration – the university’s technology is simply not programmed to support some majors, according to Hulings.

“Everyone always boasts about degree audit and how useful it is, and I’m sure it does help a lot, but not if you’re a three language major,” Hulings said. “Degree audit doesn’t support the major, like there’s no way to list and organize each language you’re taking and often really makes it difficult for students to track their progress.”

As the university continues to help STEM students by investing in new buildings, Penix-Tansen questions how more support and representation are given to other majors.

“It’s not so much that anyone wants to promote one major over another major,” Penix-Tansen said. “We just want to find a way where everyone is fairly represented.”