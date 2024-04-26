University achieves Fulbright mark for the first time in its history

JESSICA BASSION

In 2018, U.S. Army Captain Sara Sajer was abroad in Kosovo, merging her passions for English and mass communication to teach over 200 students at the University of Mitrovica.

Sajer, a university alum and former ROTC member, focused on inter-ethnic dialogue between Albanians and Serbs and aired two community radio shows during her time overseas.

“So much good can come from sharing across cultures,” Sajer, who received the Fulbright English Teaching Assistantship to Kosovo for 2017-2018, said.

The Fulbright U.S. Student Program is widely recognized as the most prestigious international exchange program in the world. This academic year, 11 students from the university were selected as Fulbright recipients – a school record.

This reputable award has a mission to increase mutual understanding and peaceful relations between United States citizens and people of other countries. Fulbright partners with over 160 countries to offer extensive fellowships and scholarships, made possible by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.

Sajer chose to apply to Kosovo because of the active NATO mission there. Knowing that she was going into the Army as a military intelligence officer, Sajer recognized that Kosovo’s relationship with the U.S. is extremely important in the Balkans and across greater Eastern Europe.

Her overarching mission is to help people understand geopolitical nuances from a military perspective.

“What I love about this program is you can take advantage of it from the time you get your bachelor’s degree to the time you could complete a doctoral degree,” Kristin Bennighoff, the university’s Fulbright Student Program advisor, said.

Anyone can apply for the Fulbright regardless of whether they are in school or not.

Since its inception in 1946, the Fulbright Program has had a history of giving bachelor’s degree holders and beyond the opportunity to continue their studies, conduct research and teach internationally. The university has had over 200 Fulbright recipients to date, a number that has risen in recent years with the help of faculty and staff.

Bennighoff noted that in the past, there were never distinct centralized efforts to put people forward for the award.

“We got a couple every year and it was fine,” Bennighoff said. “But we really wanted to see what we could do if we had several offices working together to try to get more successful applicants.”

The desire to enhance the quality of Fulbright applications led to the university’s “Fulbright Campus Committee,” a team focused on supporting the development of students through summer sessions and an interview process. This program is supported by Fulbright alumni along with faculty and writing assistants who collectively volunteer to improve the quality of students’ applications.

Bennighoff especially extended her gratitude to Kelsey Cummings, who served as the Fulbright Program advisor for this round of applications before Bennighoff took over the position.

Sajer continues to solve international problems, working to prevent genocide and understand its aftermath. She also works as a Fulbright Alumni Ambassador, coaching military-affiliated Fulbright applicants.

“What I learned is that geopolitics aren’t just reserved for textbooks or ambassadors,” Sajer said. “They’re really living and breathing, and they’re just waiting to be accessed and changed through a simple conversation between people.”

Sajer cited her Fulbright opportunity as a “golden ticket” to so many other incredible opportunities and relationships, whether that be in the military or academically.

Moving forward, Sajer plans to study the interplay between the public and private sectors as they pertain to national security, human rights and transitional justice at the University of Pennsylvania’s Carey Law School.

She is confident that Fulbright has been a driving force in her acceptance to multiple top law schools.

Bennighoff and Sajer both highlighted the value of the program, and are glad to see its growth at the university. According to Sajer, the number of military Fulbright finalists has increased by 48% in two years.

However, Bennighoff reinforced that “it’s not just about numbers.”

“It’s about the support that you give to your applicants to make sure they’re putting forward the type of applications that are going to be noticed when they’re going through this big cycle,” Bennighoff said. “It’s the culmination of years of work towards this and continuing to grow and get more successful applicants.”

Now, with the success of 11 students and the designation of a “Fulbright Top Producing Institution,” members of the Fulbright Campus Committee like Benighoff and Sajer are witnessing the fruits of their labor.

“Brilliant ideas shouldn’t be just kept in a vacuum or confined to Newark’s zip code,” Sajer said. “We need to share these great ideas, whether it’s data science, medicine, economics or politics, it should be explored and implemented and improved.”