University announces modifications to spring semester COVID-19 protocols

Catherine Hogan/THE REVIEW

The university will keep certain policies in place, namely the requirement that masks must be worn in all classroom settings, in childcare facilities and while using transportation sponsored by the university.



BY

Staff Reporter

In the midst of the university’s spring semester, the university announced several modifications to its COVID-19 health and safety protocols on March 3.

Effective immediately, the university will no longer require masks in non-classroom spaces on campus. These spaces include research labs, offices, athletic facilities and student recreational centers.

In addition, vaccination and testing requirements are no longer required for visitors; however, all travelers will need to be up-to-date with their vaccinations in order to travel.

These policies are still subject to change as the university campus has seen fluctuations in case numbers and has higher positivity rates relative to the state of Delaware. According to an email statement by the university, specific measures will be evaluated regularly.

“Remember, we are not done,” the email stated. “As we have all experienced throughout the pandemic, insights and requirements have evolved with a ‘domino impact’ on how we conduct our daily lives, and we may need to do so again.”

The university will keep certain policies in place, namely the requirement that masks must be worn in all classroom settings, in childcare facilities and while using transportation sponsored by the university.

Masks must also continue to be worn in all healthcare areas, including COVID-19 testing locations. PCR and antigen tests will continue to be available on campus and will continue to be required for the unvaccinated.

Students, employees and visitors must also continue to complete Daily Health Checks in order to use university facilities. Anyone who has been exposed to COVID-19 or tests positive for the virus will still need to complete a seven-day isolation period.

While 95% of the university community has been vaccinated, the university encourages those who are eligible to receive vaccines or a booster to get one.

“Active health and safety measures will always be an ongoing priority at UD as we continuously monitor developments, adapt our culture and improve community practices,” the email stated. “What remains consistent is our shared commitment to support a better future for Blue Hens throughout the spring semester and beyond.”