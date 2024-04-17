University cements partnership with Flyers as varsity ice hockey takes shape

BY DANIEL STEENKAMER

The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is used to hosting college sports by now.

Villanova University men’s basketball plays occasional marquee home games there. The Philadelphia Big 5 city schools frequent the venue as well.

In March, it was Delaware taking over Wells Fargo as it launched its partnership with the Philadelphia Flyers in the birth of varsity women’s ice hockey.

After hiring Penn State associate head coach Allison Coomey as the Blue Hens’ inaugural head coach for the sport, Delaware athletic director Chrissi Rawak joined Flyers President of Hockey Operations Keith Jones for a press conference in the Wells Fargo Center before the Flyers’ March 30 game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

There, Rawak and Jones delved into more specifics on the sides’ agreement since its first mention came in December, when Delaware unveiled its expansion into NCAA ice hockey and the College Hockey America (CHA) conference.

“Our community engagement efforts will include co-hosting youth hockey clinics at Rust Ice Arena at the University of Delaware, bringing the Flyers’ ‘community caravan’ to the state of Delaware and creating Flyers ‘takeovers’ to Rust to bring the Wells Fargo atmosphere to UD,” Rawak said.

The organizations’ cooperation extends beyond the ice, with Rawak identifying highlights as Flyers internship access for Delaware students, Delaware coaches shadowing Flyers staff and Hens ice hockey student-athletes partaking in the Flyers’ “Next Shift” mentorship program.

Coomey’s team will be the university’s 22nd NCAA competitor and the 45th Division I women’s ice hockey program nationally. The squad is set to maintain Delaware’s Title IX compliance as it reclassifies to the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2025, the same year ice hockey begins play under Coomey.

“Our goal is to create a sustainable model that other universities and organizations can use that will contribute to the continued investment and growth of this incredible sport,” Rawak said.

Delaware’s feasibility study that examined the introduction of varsity ice hockey was funded by the NHL and its players’ association (NHLPA). The NHL and NHLPA collaborate in an “Industry Growth Fund” that seeks to bolster hockey at the intercollegiate level, encouraging schools to seriously study adding the sport for men or women in DI.

The Flyers rank 26th of 32 NHL teams in 2023-24 average home attendance as a percentage of capacity. The team sees upside in making a concerted effort to reach Delaware as a hub of fans. The other NHL franchise closest to the university is the Washington Capitals.

“It’s awesome when you can bring another group of people in to enjoy playing and watching hockey,” Jones said. “The more that play, the more that watch, and we need a lot of fans. We’re still trying to build brick by brick here, so we’re really excited about this connection as well.”

Delaware can stake a claim as Philadelphia’s team in College Hockey America based on CHA’s layout. The league is presently anchored by Penn State, Mercyhurst University and Robert Morris University in central and western Pennsylvania and is flanked by Syracuse and the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) to the north. Lindenwood University, in St. Charles, Mo., rounds out the group.

“We’re not just coming to play; we’re coming to win,” Rawak said. “And we want to build this really well and [be] sustainable and be successful.”