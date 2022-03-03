University community rallies on the Green in support of Ukraine   

Bianka Heather/THE REVIEW

Some demonstrators held signs that voiced their condemnation of the war, such as “RUSSIA GO HOME” and “STOP PUTIN”; others waved flags of blue and yellow stripes.

As quickly as Russian troops invaded Ukraine, organizing a university-wide rally protesting the war happened virtually overnight, said Brendan Czuczuk, a sophomore political science major.

Brendan Czuczuk, whose family comes from Ukraine, helped organize a rally on the Green on Monday, Feb. 28 that drew approximately 50 students, faculty and staff in its fight against Russian forces, and in support of Ukraine. Some demonstrators held signs that voiced their condemnation of the war, such as “RUSSIA GO HOME” and “STOP PUTIN”; others waved flags of blue and yellow stripes.

“I’ve personally been walking around with the Ukrainian flag in my hand since the war started and I’m going to continue to do so until the war’s over,” Brendan Czuczuk said.

Brendan’s father, Ihor Czuczuk, drove from Trenton, New Jersey, to support his son and his friends and provide the demonstrators with the political and historical background of the war. In his discussion, Ihor Czuczuk also keyed in on how Ukrainians are protecting themselves and fighting for their country.

“I’ve heard stories about a 67-year-old woman who refused to leave her house and doesn’t have any weapons but said, ‘If a Russian soldier comes into my house, I’m going to cut him with a knife,’” Ihor Czuczuk said. “We [Americans] can’t fathom that, but that’s what these people are thinking over there.”

Ihor Czuczuk also created a Facebook page called “Ukrainian Americans,” which primarily posts media from the Ukrainian people and debunks Russian news.

“Besides having contact with my family, I have contact with some folks in the Ukrainian government and military, who are held up in Kyiv and other cities,” Ihor Czuczuk said. “It is all information that you’re not seeing in the mainstream news.”

Like his father, Brendan Czuczuk also has an affinity for online activism; the rally was promoted on an Instagram account (@ud_for_ukraine) created by Brendan Czuczuk himself. Over the weekend, the event received a swift and positive response from the university. President Dennis Assanis, and his wife, Eleni, came and stood, side by side, in solidarity with the demonstration.

President Assanis is seen in the crowd with his wife, Eleni. President Assanis speaks to the crowd of demonstrators.

“We stand with the people of Ukraine and Russia who do not want this war,” Assanis said. “Thank you for coming out and speaking out and standing for freedom.”

In a similar fashion, student and president of UD College Democrats, Weldin Dunn, voiced his support from an American point of view.

“We’re here to send a message, we are here to show the people of Ukraine and Russia that we are there for them,” Dunn said. “Kyiv will not fall as long as we have support from America and Germany and the rest of Europe, and the rest of the world because the rest of the world will not stand for this.”

Greg Tarnavskyi, a university student from Ukraine, also helped Brendan Czuczuk spread the word about the rally online. As a junior political science major, Tarnavskyi has heavily followed the political side.

“I used to go there [to Russia] as a kid, my family’s there,” Tarnavskyi said. “Because of one individual, our historical ties are now broken, and the Ukrainian people are so upset with Russia that there’s going to be hate, generational hate for this.”

Tarnavskyvi has confidence in his country’s military and that they will ultimately come out victorious.

“I’m not worried about them. I know they’re going to win this war, and Russia is going to back out,” Taravskyi said. “Because the people are standing up, and the entire nation is together, we’re going to win this war.”

A senior from Moscow, Maxim Nikolenko, said it was painful to see the “brother nations” of Ukraine and Russia, who speak the same language, fighting each other on the front lines.

“I was always a proud Russian patriot,” Nikolenko said. “And, at the same time, when I saw that this war was going to happen, I thought it was a fatal mistake … there are some fundamental conflicts of interest, but you don’t resolve them like this.”

Both Brendan and Ihor Czuczuk, the father and son duo, say that there is a need to keep the pressure on what comes to this kind of activism. Brendan Czuczuk says that showing support for Ukraine, in any form, is “the simplest thing you need to do.”

“You don’t even need to say words, just actions alone, do so much more than words,” Brendan Czuczuk said.