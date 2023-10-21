University freshman killed in motorcycle accident Tuesday

BY KONNER METZ

Editor-In-Chief

Ethan Statham, a freshman mechanical engineering major at the university, was killed Tuesday evening just outside the towns of Camden and Wyoming according to Delaware State Police.

Police said that Statham, who was riding his motorcycle, was ejected from the vehicle after being hit by a pickup truck just after 5:15 p.m. The 57-year-old driver of a 2019 Dodge Ram was turning left into a driveway as Statham was heading the opposite direction on his motorcycle.

18-year-old Statham, of Dover, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the truck struck the front tire of the motorcycle.

The crash occurred on Hazlettville Road, about an hour south of campus and around 10 minutes from Dover. The road was closed for about four hours, according to police.

Statham was a member of the university’s marching band (UDMB). UDMB made a post in memory of Statham, who played mellophone, writing, “The UDMB family mourns the loss of one of their own.”

An outpouring of support for Statham, his family and the UDMB has followed in the days since Tuesday.

His family asks in an online obituary that those looking to donate to give to Boy Scout Troop 154 or the Caesar Rodney High School Band Boosters, which is where Statham went to high school. He was one of the youngest to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, his family wrote.

Tuesday’s fatal crash is the second time a university student has been killed this semester in a road accident. On Sept. 29, freshman Daniel Bacsik was killed in a bicycle crash on South College Avenue in Newark.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or has more information is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-698-8518.