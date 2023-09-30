University freshman killed in South College Avenue bicycle accident

BY KONNER METZ

Editor-In-Chief

Daniel Bacsik, a freshman engineering major at the university, was killed early Friday morning, according to Newark Police.

Police said that Bacsik, who was riding his bicycle, was fatally struck by a vehicle at the intersection of South College Avenue and West Delaware Avenue just before 2:50 a.m.

18-year-old Bacsik, from Barnegat, New Jersey, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say that the driver of the vehicle, which was a 2013 Toyota Sienna, had a green light. After running a red light, Bacsik was hit, ejected from his bicycle and landed on the north side of East Delaware Avenue.

Police said speed and impairment were not factors in the accident. The 24-year-old driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. The roads were closed for around three hours in the morning following the incident.

Bacsik’s identity was withheld until family was notified, according to police.

Two-way bike paths and signals were added to Delaware Avenue last year. Student feedback was positive after the university had previously been criticized for unsafe road conditions for not just bicyclists, but also drivers and pedestrians.

One instance of these unsafe conditions came on April 28 when Sabrina Navaretta, also a university freshman, was killed in a car crash on Library Avenue.

The investigation by the Newark Police Department is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact investigators at (302) 366-7100 ext. 3452 or rvernon@newark.de.us.