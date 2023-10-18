University looks to make changes following gender-based violence incidents

BY MACAYLA COOK

Staff Reporter

Gender-based violence is a problem facing college campuses across America. According to the American Psychological Association, 43% of crimes committed on campuses in 2022 were sexual assaults. However, following multiple incidents at the university, the administration is looking to prevent further instances of gender-based violence.

On Sept. 28, the Department of Women and Gender Studies in partnership with the Office of Equity and Inclusion hosted an event titled, “Equitable Approaches: Addressing Gender-based Violence through Scholarship, Advocacy, and Activism” at the Clayton Conference Center on North campus.

The goal of the conference was to assemble educators, lawmakers and officials from all throughout Delaware in order to learn more about effective and fair ways of preventing sexual violence through a series of panels and seminars.

“This is more in a true sense research, but frankly, probably, my guess is that most of the people here are practitioners,” José Luis-Riera, vice president of Student Life, said. “They’re in the field trying to impact this work positively.”

The keynote speakers of this conference were Jennifer S. Hirsch and Shamus Khan. Hirsch, a professor of sociomedical sciences at Columbia University, and Khan, a professor of sociology and American studies at Princeton University, recently collaborated on their critically acclaimed book, “Sexual Citizens: A Landmark Study of Sex, Power, and Assault on Campus.”

Hirsch says “Sexual Citizens” examines campus sexual assault from a “public health” perspective.

“Rather than focusing on individual broken people and exhorting them to be better, the book takes a step back and looks at how sexual assault is built into campus, which sounds grim, but it also, by revealing those social roots, helps people think about how we might build campuses that are safer and more inclusive,” Hirsch said.

The authors also explained why they specifically focused on the victims that they did.

“In sexual violence, it’s not disproportionately experienced by colleges and universities, but it is disproportionately experienced by people who are college-aged,” Khan said.

In their panel, which was moderated by Vice President of Equity and Chief Diversity Officer Fatimah Conley, Hirsch and Khan discussed the contents of their book and the many ways that sexual assault can be prevented on campuses.

These methods included requiring medically accurate sexual education, deconstructing some of the standards around Greek life on campus and reallocating space for younger students to be social without needing to go out.

“Space is power,” Hirsch said.

She explained that oftentimes, freshmen craving collegiate experiences are drawn to parties at fraternities due to a lack of other spaces for them to socialize in, which often leads to incidents of sexual assault. While making it clear that they do not oppose Greek life on campus, the speakers did say that the power structure within that system can lead freshmen women seeking socialization down a dangerous path.

After the speakers finished, the attendants weighed in on Hirsch and Khan’s work.

“It was really thought-provoking,” Melanie Ross Levin, director of the Office of Women’s Advancement and Advocacy, said. “There’s an interesting perspective of thinking about the reality that young adults want to gather, and how do they gather safely? How do our rules affect that?”

Many administrators at the university emphasized the need for education on this topic and the importance of equitable solutions.

“Our vision as an institution is that, you know, we kind of occupy that entire spectrum of research to practice,” Luis-Riera said. “And so this is, I think, a reflection of that.”

While Luis-Riera mainly commented on the research aspect of the conference, university President Dennis Assanis said that he views this as an opportunity to better care for students at the university and hopefully inspire other universities to take similar steps.

“This whole space of gender-based violence is a national problem in our society, and at the same time, I think this challenge is an opportunity for the University of Delaware to show some real leadership,” Assanis said. “If you don’t do these kinds of things so that awareness increases and everybody works together, it’ll never stick. The solution will never stick.”