University opens Center for Intercultural Engagement to provide an inclusive environment

As the university attempts to increase diversity on its campus, there is a greater demand for spaces that students of all backgrounds can engage in.

On Oct. 6, the university celebrated the opening of the Center for Intercultural Engagement (CIE) on the second floor of Perkins Student Center. Coordinated by the Office of Institutional Equity and the Division of Student Life, this area aims to help promote inclusion among students.

“Part of the goal of this space was creating more spaces for students of color, LGBTQ+ students, undocumented students, first generation college students and just students that maybe don’t hold any of those identities but are really interested in engaging around social justice,” Rachel Garcia, director of Student Diversity and Inclusion, said.

The CIE provided offices to seven registered student organizations (RSOs) that aim to support people of minority groups. RSOs such as the Lavender Programming Board and HOLA have office spaces within the CIE.

“Part of this is really about, you know, providing services and programs but also creating spaces for engaging both within and across different cultures,” Garcia said.

The CIE also provides a common area for all students as a place to study, relax and interact with other peers.

We’re First, one of the RSOs housed in the CIE, focuses on supporting first-generation college students.

Nadia Thomas, a junior business analytics major who serves on the executive board of We’re First, talked about what makes the CIE so special.

“There’s a lot of inclusivity in gender, race, pronouns and sexualities, et cetera, so it’s really nice to see,” Thomas said. “We don’t really see that on campus in those kinds of spaces, so it’s nice to have a space for that.”

Guadalupe Guevara, a senior sociology major who also serves on the executive board for We’re First, testified to the lack of proper inclusive office spaces on campus.

“Last year we didn’t really have an office space, so it’s been really great in terms of connecting as an e-board,” Guevara said. “It’s been really nice holding meetings here or even studying here.”

Garcia attributed the CIE’s success to the fact that there was a large amount of student feedback involved in the process of creating the space. The majority of the construction process was structured around what students felt was missing on campus. She believes that this has allowed the space to provide new opportunities that campus previously lacked.

The location has brought attention to two resources that were not widely known about on campus. Garcia discussed the Clothing Coop, which provides free professional clothing, as well as an Interfaith Meditation and Prayer Room.

Despite the program’s success, one downside is that the center’s location is not widely known, according to Guevara and Thomas.

“It’s kind of tricky to find at first,” Guevara said. “When I was first looking for the office I had no idea where it was.”

Thomas agreed with the difficulty in finding the location and expressed that more advertising would benefit the center.

According to Garcia, most of the awareness regarding the location spreads through word of mouth from students that have been to the center.

Regardless of the physical location, the members of We’re First made it evident that the space has made massive improvements for their organization that they are pleased with.

While simple on the surface, Garcia believes that this new development is the backbone for which inclusion can grow and blossom on campus. Garcia hopes that CIE will continue to expand and become more integrated throughout campus as a result of various different partnerships.

“It’s been cool to see students use this as a study space, a hangout space, an event creation space, it really is kind of sky’s the limit,” Garcia said. “I would encourage folks to just come check it out. Come engage in the space.”