University police monitors senior pictures in fountain

JAMES KELLY

Staff Reporter

University police have scheduled times for seniors to take pictures in the fountain on the South Green, allowing students the opportunity to legally break the rules. Students are only allowed in the fountain if they are under UDPD supervision and will be asked to leave if they do not follow directions.

Students who are planning to take advantage of the allotted time slots just need to show up. UDPD says there is no pre-registration required and will only be supervising Thursday and Friday afternoons from 12-2 p.m., with another set of sessions happening next week from May 22 to 24. Opportunities for evening pictures from 5-7 p.m. will only be held on Thursday, May 16 and May 23.

“The officers certainly support seniors crossing off their bucket list,” Special Operations Commander Lt. Adrienne Benevento said. “The fountain,” known by students as such, is located within Magnolia Circle near Morris Library. The landscaped ellipse, designed by Marian Coffin in 1918, visually separates the original areas occupied by both Delaware College and the Women’s College from the early 1900s.

While Coffin’s original design never called for a fountain to be placed in the middle of Magnolia Circle, construction for the water feature started 87 years later in 2005. The dawning of a beloved student tradition of taking pictures in the water followed soon after its completion.

Benevento said that most other bucket list activities that students participate in are not problematic. The reasoning behind supervising the fountain stems from well-being concerns for both students and the fountain itself, should the scene get rowdy.

“That fountain is not designed for people to go into,” Benevento said. “There are things like lights in there that make it an unsafe environment to act that way.”

Under the supervision of campus police, seniors can enter and exit the fountain at designated points, as well as bring unopened bottles of champagne as a prop for photos, according to Benevento.

“I think it’s nice that they offer it since they’ve had strict rules in the past,” Juliana Abreu, a senior communications major at the university, said. “I don’t think it’s going to stop anyone from going in after hours.”

Benevento expressed that campus police know part of the college experience is fulfilling this rite of passage. With the entrance to that passage being through the fountain, Benevento said that they want people to have the chance to celebrate it safely.

However, the addition of campus police supervision seems to put a damper on seniors’ plans to jump in the water. Abreu compared police monitoring the fountain to “feeling like your parents are watching you,” mentioning that students would not be allowed to do anything crazy before being “yelled at.”

Abreu emphasized her amusement of fellow seniors’ actions in and around the fountain, despite everyone knowing the rules regarding certain actions.

“I think it’s nice to see seniors having fun,” Abreu said. “Especially with the fountain, because not a lot of other schools have that. The fountain is very ‘UD,’ it’s nice to see people enjoying themselves and enjoying the campus.”