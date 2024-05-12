University professor McKay Jenkins helps establish Baltimore peace park

MACAYLA COOK

Development Officer

McKay Jenkins has had a passion for climate activism for a long time. As a professor of English, journalism and environmental humanities at the university, he saw a great opportunity to fight deforestation in his hometown of Baltimore with the Stillmeadow Peace Park.

Stillmeadow Peace Park is a 10-acre forest space, located next to Stillmeadow Community Fellowship church in Southwest Baltimore. Started by Pastor Michael Martin in collaboration with the United States Forest Service, the park has been providing a breath of fresh air for the bustling city since 2020.

Jenkins, who is involved in many urban forestry causes, is a restoration volunteer and a partner at Stillmeadow. He stressed the importance of peace parks in the fight against deforestation, especially in cities, where nature can be sparse and problems often arise as a result.

“Baltimore is one of the few cities in the country that has a growing tree cover, which is really great because there are all kinds of problems associated with the lack of trees,” Jenkins said. “There’s flooding problems, there’s what they call the urban heat island effect where cities get too hot in the summer because there aren’t enough trees.”

According to Jenkins, problems like that can be sufficiently offset by projects like the Stillmeadow Peace Park, which only required “a visionary pastor” and “some scientists and some people like me who helped him envision.”

Martin claims that while the park offers environmental benefits, it also provides respite from constant city hustle and bustle.

“Cars become white noise and you shift from what you’re used to,” Martin told Baltimore Magazine. “All of a sudden, you can hear the trees and the breeze. You hear birds. […] You get down to the water and it’s flowing and making that cooling sound, [and you think] ‘Hey, I didn’t remember I liked this. This is beautiful and I’m really affected by this.’”

Through his involvement in the Stillmeadow project, Jenkins has created many opportunities for students in his classes to volunteer and assist in keeping the park up and running.

“They have this plot of land that I never got to see in what it originally started as because it essentially was just a dumping ground from what I’ve been told,” junior biology major CJ Hall said of the land that would eventually become Stillmeadow. “Just completely overrun, but last time I went down there were a bunch of both community members and a lot of people from the university.”

Hall has been down to Stillmeadow “a couple of times now” to help out, calling the community at the park very “homey.”

Through his experiences with Stillmeadow and taking Jenkins’ classes, Hall also emphasized the opportunity to nurture a more intimate appreciation for nature.

“We kind of see ourselves as separate from the environment,” Hall said. “It’s like, this is human space, a college campus or a city or what have you, then all the trees are over there. And I don’t think that’s the case at all. […] We are also a part of the environment.”

Hall specifically cited Stillmeadow as a place that has become increasingly important in “bridging the gap between us and the environment.”

Jenkins agreed with this sentiment, listing a variety of his accolades but ultimately praising Stillmeadow as a deeply important environmental and social project.

“Everybody deserves a healthy environment, no matter where you live,” Jenkins said. “We’re basically restoring very healthy ecosystems within the city for everybody to enjoy. […] We’re not relying on outsiders, we’re doing it ourselves, and it’s a very powerful message for people to take care of their own landscape.”