University receives $2 million grant to support students with children

NYA WYNN

Staff Reporter

In late 2023, the university received a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to be used toward increasing accessibility to childcare for university students with children.

In 2020, more than 1 in 5 undergraduate students were also parents. At the university alone, an estimated 400 students are parents. Juggling to pay for the cost of childcare on top of their own tuitions and living expenses is a burden many young parents are wrestling with.

The Child Care Access Means Parents in School Program (CCAMPIS) is a grant that universities can request from the federal government, with funding based on the number of Pell Grant-eligible students at the university.

Rena Hallam, director of the Delaware Institute for Excellence in Early Childhood, and her team have led the charge to apply for these funds and properly allocate them.

“This grant is not paying our salaries,” Hallam, who is also a professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Sciences, said. “It is not paying for research. It will pay for childcare scholarships and support for students in need.

“Childcare is expensive, so we will not be able to pay for every student, but we are going to strategically use our funds so that we can serve as many students as we can.”

Tuition scholarships will be provided for children who qualify to enroll at the Early Learning Center (ELC). The ELC is a nationally-accredited early care and education center located on the university’s campus.

“This grant is enabling us to better support our UD students that are looking for quality care and education for their children, which is historically pretty hard to find,” Kelly Freel, co-director of the ELC, said.

The ELC provides full-day early childhood programs for children from six weeks to five years old and school-age children from kindergarten through second grade.

“Navigating the childcare field and being a student is really hard work, especially as a brand new parent, which we have a lot of since we specialize in children who are infants through five years old,” Freel said.

In addition to providing childcare scholarships, Hallam and her team are also looking to hire a family support specialist to help university students navigate the childcare system.

According to Freel, the family support specialist will be a full-time staff member at the ELC with the task of supporting families and doing advocacy work for university student-parents.

While the team is excited to work on these programs, current university students are also looking forward to seeing the opportunities that accompany this grant come to fruition.

“Me and a lot of undergrad students will appreciate this, it’s a 100% must,” Ariel Burke-Green, a senior English major, said. “I’ve been hoping and praying for something like this for years. I can’t believe it’s actually happening.”

Burke-Green has used the ELC’s many programs for the past seven years. Her oldest son participated in the ELC’s baby boot camp program, baby yoga and other enrichment activities.

The proximity to campus and priority admission for children affiliated with university community members makes the ELC a prime location for childcare, but many students who are parents are unaware of the benefits it has to offer, or simply cannot afford childcare itself.

“Childcare is really, really expensive, so we know when students are parents, they often need some support in paying for child care costs,” Hallam said.

According to Burke-Green, undergraduate or graduate students who are expecting a child can be inclined to drop out of school to get a job or find another way to begin supporting their child.

“Students shouldn’t feel like they have to give up their degree or future careers just because they’re pregnant,” Burke-Green said.

When student-parents get this form of financial and emotional support, they are more likely to complete their degrees in a timely manner, according to Hallam. Many institutions cannot offer this kind of assistance, which explains why so many students with children struggle to complete their degrees.

Hallam and her team are also working on a survey that will be sent out to all undergraduate and graduate students about what other child care needs they may have and spreading the word about resources, like childcare subsidies.

“Students need to feel supported as parents and feel comfortable that their children are also learning while they’re learning,” Freel said. “I’m really hoping to increase access and equity.”