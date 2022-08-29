University reports first monkeypox case and institutes a temporary mask requirement for COVID-19

BY TARA LENNON

As the university determines how to deal with COVID-19 for yet another semester, they have yet another virus to confront: monkeypox.

Just as many students began to arrive on campus, on Aug. 24, the university announced in a UDaily article that a university employee has contracted monkeypox. This is the first reported case of monkeypox at the university.

Kelly Frick, the interim medical director of Student Health Services, emphasized that COVID-19 and monkeypox are two very different diseases, and should be regarded by the university community as so. Though she believes that the community should be educated about monkeypox and its risks, it should also avoid an outbreak of panic.

“The most important thing is to know accurate information,” Frick said. “So we certainly don’t want folks to be overreacting about information that is not accurate.”

The spread of monkeypox, unlike COVID-19, occurs only with face-to-face and skin-to-skin contact. Additionally, there is no asymptomatic period when monkeypox can spread like with COVID-19.

“It’s a lower level of risk to our campus community,” Frick said.

The university, even before this first reported case, had started to prepare for and educate the community about monkeypox. Five days prior to the announcement of the first case, the university sent out an email to all students about monkeypox, linking the university’s new monkeypox information page.

Though Frick said to The Review in an interview that “we certainly will message to the UD community if and when we have monkeypox cases on campus,” on Aug. 24, the university did not send out an email to students notifying them that monkeypox has been identified on campus. It only notified the community through the university’s news source, UDaily, and its associated newsletters to those that sign up, as well as an Instagram story the following day.

As of Aug. 28, there are 21 total cases of monkeypox in Delaware, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But the concern for Frick, regarding both monkeypox and COVID-19, is that students are coming from areas of the county with greater incidences of disease.

Heading into the fall semester, the threat of another back-to-campus COVID-19 outbreak looms in the minds of university health officials. That’s why they are instituting a mask requirement for the first two weeks of the fall semester.

The choice to reinstate a mask requirement on campus, according to Frick, is to mitigate the possibility of a surge of COVID-19 cases, as the past two years have seen a flood of COVID-19 cases for the first few weeks of students returning to campus.

“It’s really due to students coming from all over the country, all over the world and then the social activity and the excitement that happens when everybody comes back to campus,” Frick said.

Face masks are being required only in research and academic settings, as well as on university transportation.

“Certainly masks are not perfect, we know there are still going to be COVID cases, we know there is still going to be transmission, but this is one strategy to reduce the impact that has on disrupting our campus,” Frick said.

Though the university is exercising caution in the classroom when it comes to COVID-19 spread, the efforts to mitigate the spread on campus are less at the forefront this semester than in the past couple of years, as the university is no longer requiring pre-arrival COVID-19 testing nor sponsoring asymptomatic on-campus testing in campus buildings.

This means the COVID-19 dashboard, the webpage that publicized the number of positive COVID-19 cases that were taken at on-campus testing centers or reported to the university, is no longer up and running — leaving community members without means to gauge the state of COVID-19 on campus.

Members of the university community can still get tested through Curative on the North Green from Monday to Saturday, through the symptomatic testing provided by Student Health Services and through the rapid antigen test kits distributed by the university at certain sites on campus.

“I think the biggest thing for students to know is that if they’re feeling sick at any point, to please not go to class, not go out with your friends, to please get checked out with a healthcare provider,” Frick said.

Jennifer Horney, founding director and professor in the Epidemiology Program, said that one public health emergency emerging or reemerging right after another is not something new for the world, country and even the university’s campus. She brings up how in the past ten years, there has not only been COVID-19 and now monkeypox, but outbreaks of the flu, zika and ebola virus. She said in 2009, the university had many cases of the H1N1 strain of the flu.

“People who do what I do for a living are always thinking about [the next public health emergency],” Horney said. “But it will probably subside a little bit in the general public as we have a lull waiting for the next public health emergency.”