University researchers integrate “exergaming” to improve movement and coordination deficits in children with autism

NYA WYNN

Staff Reporter

Many children with autism often struggle with movement and coordination deficits related to their gross motor skills – large, sweeping movements made with arms, legs and torso. These skills can be improved by various physical therapy techniques, but university researchers have found a way to integrate the Nintendo Switch into their pediatric physical therapy sessions to help improve these deficits.

In a novel study that wrapped up this past March, physical therapy professor Anjana Bhat and her lab studied the use of “exergaming,” a therapy that uses different exercise-based video games played on the Nintendo Switch. They are finding that exergaming helps improve motor and cognition skills for children with autism.

“We’ve looked at a variety of what we call creative movement using music, dance and yoga,” Bhat said. “But over the last year, we’ve been looking at the effects of ‘exer-gaming’ and how that can improve motor and cognitive and social performance of children with autism.”

The exercise-based games on the Nintendo Switch use sensors or accelerometers to perceive a child’s limb movements and give them feedback each time they accurately perform a movement.

The project was also led by Jacob Corey, who graduated from the university in 2023 with a doctorate in physical therapy and is now pursuing his Ph.D. in biomechanics and movement science. Corey and Bhat worked together to design the study and select the Nintendo Switch and all the games used.

“We wanted to select something that ideally they already have at home, so they’re already somewhat familiar with it,” Corey said. “Even if they don’t have it at home, friends of theirs at school have it, so a lot of kids that would be coming in to play would be all excited, because, ‘Oh, I get to play the Switch.’”

According to Corey, many kids with autism struggle with bilateral control, which is movement associated with moving across the midline of the body and coordinating the limbs. As a result, they chose commercially available games that included coordination activities as well as games that focused on improving endurance, strength and balance.

“Many children did start out by saying [the games] were challenging, and it got a little easier toward the end, but it was not entirely easy and rolling,” Bhat said. “Some of them actually did keep coming in beyond the study to receive it for multiple months.”

Bhat also explained that many children today are infatuated with technology and video games, but not so much with exercising. Integrating video games and different technologies into exercise can make exercising more exciting for children and motivate them to want to continue.

As the study’s data collection just concluded this past month, the lab has yet to analyze all of the data to say for certain whether the video games have helped with these motor and cognitive skills. However, they have high hopes based on the data they have already analyzed and from the outpouring of positive parent feedback received.

“We can say for certain that we saw improvements in the child’s bilateral coordination and in their balance based on our standardized test scores,” Corey said. “We also saw improvements in game-related scores that would also suggest similar improvements for their strength, balance and their coordination.”

In regards to the parent feedback, Corey explained that 100% of parents were finding the intervention to be beneficial for their kids and that parents were satisfied with the video game-based interventions. In addition, Corey also reported that 90% of parents stated that they would continue to use the interventions and recommend it to others.

Bhat and Corey also work alongside undergraduate students in the lab, giving them the opportunity to work with the children, the coding aspects and the data analysis of the study.

Sophomore neuroscience student Leah Alexander implemented both the video game intervention and analyzed the cognitive testing, where she worked directly with the children.

“Based on my personal experience working with these kids, I can see very clearly how these kids are affected,” Alexander said. “Not even just in improving their motor skills and cognitive skills, but even their moods.”

According to Corey, children with autism-based movement and coordination deficits typically receive more sedentary therapies, such as occupational therapy for their fine motor writing skills or speech language pathology for their communication. However, they do not receive standardized gross motor intervention as often, another topic that the Bhat lab researches.

One of the reasons that Bhat’s team chose the Nintendo Switch and the exercise-based games was because they are commercially available to the public. This means that any exercise-based interventions using the Switch could be given in the children’s homes by parents or at pediatric therapy clinics at a relatively low cost. This can help with the lack of standardized therapies for motor deficits.

“We have one boy who continued to come for two to three months after his intervention ended,” Corey said. “And every single time he was coming in just as excited to play the game. So that’s significant.

“As a clinician, I look at that and say, ‘Well, that’s something that I could use long-term.’ Kids are really going to be enjoying using that continually every single time, and not much needs to change.”