University scholars explore topics related to Russian invasion

On Monday, Feb. 28, the university hosted a panel discussion regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The event, titled “Mauled by the Bear: Understanding the War in Ukraine,” was announced three days following the widely publicized beginning of what the university itself is calling “the biggest war in Europe since 1945.”

The panel was introduced and moderated by Daniel Green, a professor of political science and international relations specializing in international relations theory and history.

“History is happening, basically, events are shifting,” Green said. “As a professor of international relations history, I can tell you so far that the month of February 2022 … may come to rival the earth shaking changes of 1989 and ‘99 when the Cold War itself ended.”

The first panelist to speak was Stuart Kaufman, a professor of political science and international relations at the university and former director of the Russian, Ukrainian and Eurasian Affairs Office in the White House. A subsection of the National Security Council, Kaufman’s department advised former president Bill Clinton on policies regarding Russia, Ukraine and other countries formed from the remnants of the Soviet Union.

Kaufman discussed a few possible motives for the recent actions of Vladimir Putin, president of Russia.

“Explanation one is that Putin is a rational actor,” Kaufman said. “From his point of view, the pivotal issue is the [North Atlantic Treaty Organization] war, which is a process that’s been going on for close to three decades.”

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was founded in 1949 by the United States to build a coalition against the Soviet Union after World War II. When one member-country is attacked, all members are required to defend them.

Ukraine has been attempting to join NATO since the 1990s to guarantee its own protection against future Russian invasions and was promised future membership in 2008. However, Russia has demanded that Ukraine be barred from ever joining NATO.

“The other sort of threat that Putin worries about is internal revolution,” Kaufman said. “He watched numerous cases of autocrats in neighboring former Soviet republics — Ukraine twice, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia — overthrown by the people as an old KGB operative.”

However, Kaufman also pointed out that Putin could simply be a “thug” or “just crazy.”

“This sounds simplistic, but that doesn’t mean it’s wrong,” Kaufman said. “So he’s trying to use war as a way to defy and intimidate the West, acting as a thug, as a bully.”

The second panelist to speak was Holly Myers, assistant professor of Russian in the Department of Language, Literatures and Cultures. She addressed Putin’s recent speeches, which attempt to justify the invasion based on the perceived erasure of Russian language and culture in Ukraine.

Putin has also referenced legendary historical figures, such as Oleg the Prophet and Vladimir the Great, that are familiar to both Russians and Ukrainians. Oleg the Prophet was famous for consolidating the Eastern Slavs (Russia, Ukraine and Belarus) into one tight-knit realm, moving the capital city from Novgorod in the north to Kyiv, now the capital city of Ukraine. Vladimir the Great, who held the title of Grand Prince of Kyiv, centuries later converted the Slavs to Orthodox Christianity.

“It may seem a sort of arcane reference to us, but it’s something that schoolchildren studied in Russia as early as grade six and then returned to throughout their years in school,” Myers said. “So it’s a reference that would be immediately familiar to and resonate with Russian audiences that he’s speaking to.”

The third panelist to speak was David Shearer, a professor of history specializing in Soviet and twentieth-century European history. He discussed the rapid change in Putin’s behavior as he attempts to maintain his power while faced with unanticipated pushback from both Ukraine and the West.

“Until last Monday … he’s acted primarily as his role sort of as a calculating strategist, in pursuing Russia’s interests, against perceived threats to Russia, and especially from NATO,” Shearer said. “Then came his speech last Monday evening; this rambling, feverish history lesson about why Ukraine never really existed as a country.”

In his speech on Monday, Feb. 21, Putin claimed that the notion of Ukrainian statehood stemmed from the autonomy that was “mistakenly” given to Ukraine after the 1917 revolution.

“Over the years, Putin has based his legitimacy and popularity on his ability to create economic and social stability in Russia,” Shearer said. “That has been key to his power, that is now gone, as Russians are seeing before their eyes within hours, within several days, the stunning and really almost unbelievable implosion of their economy.”

The final panelist was Polly Zavadivker, assistant professor of history and the director of the Frank and Yetta Chaiken Center for Jewish Studies. She addressed the false narrative being promoted by Putin that the Ukrainian government is run by Nazis who are intent on genocide.

“The Russian government has attacked Ukraine on a pretense that the Ukrainian government is committing crimes against Russian speakers in eastern Ukraine,” Zavadivker said. “The claim about Russian language speakers being oppressed is grossly false. … Russian speakers in Ukraine enjoy greater rights [and] freedom of speech than Russian speakers in Russia.”

Regarding the claim of Nazism in the Ukrainian government, Zavadivkir pointed out that from 1941 to 1945, millions of Ukrainians died fighting German occupation. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also the grandson of Holocaust victims.

“It is hard to think of something darker than invading a democracy with a Jewish leader the name of fighting Nazis,” Zavadivker said. “When a political leader invokes genocide and Nazis in a way that Putin has done, he is mocking people who actually care about history and insulting people who survived and remember. Mockery of the Holocaust is so shocking that people do not wish to believe that it is happening, but it is happening right now.”

As for what happens next, all four panelists expressed pessimistic views.

“[Russia] suffered some setbacks, but the fact remains that Ukrainians are outnumbered, outdone, Kyiv is surrounded, their capital city,” Kaufman said. “And I think it’s simply a matter of time before they lose the conventional war, before that happens there is likely to be urban fighting, which is likely to lead to mass civilian casualties, so brace yourselves.”

The event concluded with a question-and-answer portion, during which many students and guests also relayed concerns about the future of the conflict.

“In the long run, I think things cannot go well,” Shearer said. “The title of our panel is ‘Mauled by the Bear,’ but it’s still not quite clear to me who, in the end, is going to be mauled.”