University student arrested on gun charges following brief motorcycle chase

KONNER METZ

Editor-in-Chief

UDPD arrested a university student last week after a brief motorcycle chase in which the student was found to be illegally carrying a firearm. The arrest occurred just after 8 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Cleveland Avenue and Wilbur Street.

The motorcyclist, 23-year-old Nicholas Martino, was seen by police in the bike lane on North College Avenue. A police officer attempted to stop Martino, according to the arrest warrant, but Martino reportedly weaved through northbound and southbound traffic before making a right turn onto East Cleveland Avenue.

Martino’s speed was “imprudent for the current traffic conditions,” the officer wrote, and he continued to “effectively [resist] arrest” as the officer turned on the police car’s siren.

Once at the intersection of East Cleveland Avenue and Wilbur Street, Martino pulled into a parking lot and was arrested “without incident.” The officer found a pistol underneath his clothing, court documents state, and Martino told the officer he did not have a valid permit to carry.

Martino, listed as a junior on the university’s student directory, is facing several charges, including illegal firearm possession and resisting arrest.

In total, he faces 18 total counts for 12 separate charges:

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Concealed carrying a deadly weapon

Resisting arrest without force

Disregarding a police officer’s command to stop

Aggressive driving

Reckless driving

Excessive speed

Disregarding a red light

Failure to signal intentions

Two counts of operating a vehicle on the wrong side of a roadway

Two counts of driving on a shoulder or bicycle lane

Five counts of improper passing on the right

In a university press release, police said Martino has been “separated” from the university and referred to Community Standards and Conflict Resolution, a student conduct system. He was released on a $23,612 unsecured bond, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 1.