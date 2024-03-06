University students and faculty reflect on Trump’s defeat of Haley in South Carolina primary

TOM VAIL

Staff Reporter

The race for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election is finally coming to a close. On Feb. 24, South Carolinians headed to the polls to voice who they wanted as their party’s nominee.

Former President Donald Trump defeated Nikki Haley, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under the Trump administration, with roughly 59.8% of the vote compared to Haley’s 39.5%.

“It’s clear that the party is Trump’s, although a significant share of GOP primary voters wish there was an alternative,” David Redlawsk, a university political science professor, said.

According to an Emerson College poll conducted in the final days before the primary, Trump was leading Haley by about 23% among voters. Polls had consistently shown the race to be an easy victory for the former president.

Haley, a former governor of South Carolina, attempted to position herself as an alternative choice to Trump in the past few weeks but ultimately fell short of her goal of delivering the victory her campaign needed.

Redlawsk does not see a path forward in which Haley wins the Republican nomination.

“What she might be doing is trying to position herself for a post-Trump 2028 campaign, showing that even with Trump there, she has significant support,” Redlawsk said.

For university students, the final results of the primary were not surprising, but some found them disappointing.

“I am honestly not surprised with the results,” Morgan Tabas, a sophomore history education major, said. “I feel that as much as I would love to see a woman dominate this race, I don’t feel that it would get far, especially for the Republican Party.”

Tabas mentioned that she would have liked to see a woman win the White House, but under the current circumstances, she knew Haley would fall short.

Looking ahead to the upcoming general election this November, voters may once again be making the choice again between incumbent President Joe Biden and Trump.

However, there is a lack of enthusiasm amongst voters for a Biden-Trump rematch.

According to a Decision Desk HQ/The Hill poll conducted this January, roughly 59% of respondents claimed they were either “not at all” or “not too enthusiastic” about a potential 2024 Biden-Trump rematch. In contrast, roughly 41% claimed they were “very” or “somewhat enthusiastic.”

This sentiment is echoed among university students as well.

“Neither are great choices to be President of the United States,” Kathryn Nelsen, a junior biology major, said. “Trump is too polarizing, but Biden is older and has not made the best choices while in office.”

With the U.S. becoming increasingly divisive, the possibility of a Biden-Trump rematch leads one to wonder if these candidates may only lead to a more polarized country.

“I don’t think we can actually get more polarized than we are now,” Redlawsk said when asked about the possibility of an increase in polarization. “The real question will be whether voters more in the middle will tune in, or whether they are tired of all of it and don’t see real options. If the latter, then turnout may be down and voters less engaged. It’s hard to tell right now.”