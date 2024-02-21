University students display solidarity for Palestine

MACAYLA COOK

Staff Reporter

RISHA INAGANTI

Managing News Editor

Since the Oct. 7 attack that initiated the Israel-Hamas war, support for Palestine at the university remains present. Four months later, the death count has surpassed 29,000 people, with the majority of those casualties being Palestinians.

On Feb. 9, Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) hosted what they dubbed a “kite vigil,” an event where participants constructed hand-painted kites.

While the kites were originally intended to be displayed on The Green, they were instead used for a car rally on Saturday. This rally took place in Wilmington, as vehicles displayed support for Palestine driving through the Greater Wilmington area.

SJP leaders told The Review that the visual was to “showcase solidarity” with the people of Palestine and demonstrate the lives lost.

There is also a project called Kites in Solidarity, encouraging people worldwide to fly kites in support of Palestine.

“In 2011, Gaza’s children set a remarkable world record, flying 12,350 kites simultaneously at Al-Waha Beach, symbolizing their resilience,” a post on the project’s Instagram read. “Today, these same children suffer in a crisis.”

Many attendees of the event explained that the kites were meant to make fellow students aware that there is ongoing support for Palestine.

In an interview with The Review, SJP leadership requested anonymity for themselves, event attendees and members of the RSO.

Many Palestinian solidarity groups on college campuses have recently been targeted for allegations of antisemitism. Institutions like Harvard and Columbia have gone as far as suspending student groups after voicing support for Palestine.

Following the events on Oct. 7, the university released two statements confirming its position.

“I want to be sure that our position is very clear: We at the University of Delaware unequivocally condemn the horrific attacks by Hamas terrorists upon Israel that have shaken the world,” university President Dennis Assanis wrote. “The atrocities of crime, abduction, hostage-taking and mass murder targeted against Jewish civilians will forever remain a stain on human history.”

Multiple attendees of the kite-painting event condemned the university’s handling of Israel and Palestine, deeming it “performative.” They also voiced concerns that the statements made by the university openly supported Israel but faltered when it came time to do the same for Palestine.

The SJP leaders stated that, at first, Assanis did not include the lives of Palestinian people in the way they wanted him to.

According to SJP leaders, the university privately reached out to SJP to make amends following the public statements, recognizing that some parts could have been worded differently. While the leaders of SJP mentioned that they appreciated the message, what they are looking for is a place to safely discuss Palestine and host events.

One of the places where SJP has received firm support has been the Center for Intercultural Engagement (CIE) and the people who work there, SJP leaders stated.

The CIE opened last semester in the space above the West Lounge in Perkins Student Center with the intent of creating a safe space for students of minority identities to celebrate their differences.

Multiple attendees emphasized how easy it is for people to “become complacent” when the issue is not directly affecting them. Many of them urged students to do research and seek out the truth of the war, explaining that with such a long-standing struggle, misinformation is everywhere.

The biggest piece of advice remained the same among attendees: Recognize “this is a genocide.”