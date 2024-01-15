University students open sustainable streetwear company Funky Rat

BY

Staff Reporter

Juniors Amanda Membrado and Hunter Wills, both entrepreneurship majors, began selling at flea markets over the summer for their clothing company Funky Rat. But the cost, lack of buyers and numerous rat stories at their first venture in Philly almost convinced them to give up, or even change the name.

“Half the people that came up to us were people who wanted to tell us rat stories,” Membrado said. “Like crazy, weird rat stories.”

Since then, though, the company’s success has grown.

Funky Rat is a local, sustainable streetwear fashion company that aims to make unisex clothing in a more stylized way. Membrado and Wills do this by embroidering, screen printing, puff printing and utilizing other methods of design on their products which include crewnecks, hoodies, hats, jeans and even tote bags.

The idea for the company originates from Membrado and Wills’ discovery of their shared frustration with the fit – or lack thereof – of clothing, and how designs are often either gendered or almost nonexistent.

“It was very split between this is men’s and this is women’s, and that’s how you have to shop,” Wills said. “Why does it have to be that way?”

Deciding upon a name for their brand was something Wills, who also DJs, had been keeping in his back pocket from when he was trying to figure out a stage name.

“I kept begging him to be Funky Rat as a DJ,” Membrado said. “I think that would be such a cool name.”

Funky Rat the DJ was not to be, but when they began to conceptualize the company, they decided to test the name out by walking around the Venture Development Center – the building housing the Horn Entrepreneurship program – and asking people if they would buy clothes from a brand called Funky Rat. They received a range of responses, but there was enough support for them to try it.

As their business continues to grow, they plan to combine Membrado’s vintage style with Wills’ streetwear style to create sustainably-made, wholesale clothing. Since Funky Rat doesn’t have a direct supplier for the time being, all the clothes they sell are either thrifted or donated.

Although not always convenient for them, thrifting has come in handy for testing out designs, where they produce a few items in a certain design and see if people like it, as opposed to ordering in bulk and having no one buy them. This method has been a money saver for them.

“It was kind of just being broke,” Membrado said. “I was always super into thrifting … I’ve always wanted to own a flea or do something like that to make money off of it, and I was like, ‘Well this is perfect. I get to combine my love for thrifting and put it in my business.’”

On top of this, Membrado and Wills did not want to follow the well-trodden, easier path that Wills said many new small brands take by “getting cheap clothes from China that are probably made in unethical ways.”

“If they sell those clothes, they’re gonna keep buying cheap clothes and keep doing that business model, which is just not good for the world,” Wills said. “I wouldn’t be able to sleep at night trying to do things the wrong way and portray it as doing the right thing or portraying it as being a different way.”

Wills personally admires Patagonia as a company because of its commitment to sustainability and fair trade, but he finds it and other sustainable clothing brands pretty plain, the same problem he finds with unisex clothing.

“I think people still care about representing themselves and showing their values through how they wear clothes,” Wills said. “And if you really care about sustainability, you gotta wear blank stuff, or wear more boring stuff, and it shouldn’t have to be that way.”

Funky Rat decorates the clothing with designs including, but not limited to, the word “funky” in bubble fonts, birds wearing sideways baseball caps, flowers, short phrases and, of course, rats. Funky Rat sells these at the S4E flea markets on campus and is often found in Perkins Student Center, as well as at flea markets in Philadelphia and Rehoboth Beach.

While the two are still trying to build what they have, they explained that their goals are high. They want to expand the “funky world” to other areas, including owning a pretzel company affectionately known as Funky Zel’s because of their love for the food.

The young entrepreneurs envision eventually getting into wholesale and sustainable manufacturing, without the typical high prices, and moving to either New York City or Los Angeles after graduation to continue that dream. In the meantime, they are looking to build a social media presence and be in the creator space where they can gain more attention.

“Our goals are also to build a community,” Membrado said. “We don’t want just this just to be Funky Rat, the brand. We want people to know us and to know what we’re trying to do and are kind of not only just fans of Funky Rat, but also kind of fans of us, what we’re doing.”