University students react to Parkland trial verdict

BY BETH WOJCIECHOWSKI

Staff Reporter

Over four years after the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the verdict of the trial to determine shooter Nikolas Cruz’s punishment was revealed after months. On Oct. 13, CNN broke the news that the jury had not recommended that Cruz receive the death penalty, rather that he spend life in prison without the possibility of parole. The judge also chose to eliminate Cruz’s commissary funds while in prison until all costs and restitution are paid.

In the state of Florida, the jury’s vote needs to be unanimous before a criminal can be given a death sentence. In the case of the Parkland trial, one or more jurors did not vote for the death penalty.

After the verdict was announced, reactions in the courtroom were mixed. While one juror argued against Cruz receiving the death penalty, stating that she “didn’t believe that because he was mentally ill he should get the death penalty,” others, especially family and friends of the victims, disagreed. Many said that they were shocked and disappointed by the jury’s outcome, as they had fully expected he would receive capital punishment for his actions.

In contradiction to the opinions expressed by those who were interviewed directly after the verdict was revealed, several University of Delaware students expressed that a life sentence for Cruz was the correct decision.

“I don’t think anyone deserves the death penalty,” freshman engineering major Alyssa Sanchez said. “I feel like they should rot in jail for a very long time. Instead of them suffering by the death penalty, they could suffer in other ways, for example, isolation.”

Freshman Brian Welcome agreed that a life sentence was appropriate over the death penalty, but believes Cruz’s punishment could have gone further.

“I feel as though the verdict was fine but the punishment should have been worse,” Welcome said. “For example, give him life in prison but place the person in solitary or isolate them to a torturous level to repay for what they did.”

While Cruz’s punishment has been determined, there are still some lingering effects of the trial — namely a question of how this case and trial will affect future trials regarding mass shooting crimes and criminals in America. Cruz’s case was the first of its kind, as the Parkland shooting is the deadliest mass shooting case to be presented before a jury.

More trials covering mass shootings are to follow in the coming years, including one for the 2019 El Paso Walmart shooting set to begin in January 2023.

As for future mass shooting trials, the Wall Street Journal wrote that the precedent for these cases has shifted.

Within the past 25 years, the public’s attitude towards the death penalty has changed significantly, according to the Wall Street Journal. In fact, many experts believe that if the Cruz trial were to have taken place in the 90s, it would have ended in a death sentence.