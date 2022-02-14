University to announce spring semester COVID-19 protocols

BY

Associate News Editor

With face-to-face instruction planned for the remainder of the semester for those courses scheduled to be in person, the university announced several COVID-19 protocols on Feb. 9.

Masks:

The university requires that well-fitting masks be worn at all times indoors and when in crowded situations outdoors on the campus. In addition, face masks are required in all indoor research venues.

While Delaware Gov. John Carney has announced that the state’s indoor mask mandate expired on Feb. 11, the university mask requirement remains in effect.

The university is providing one KN95 mask per week to students, faculty and staff. Surgical masks also are available. Students living in residence halls will receive KN95 masks there. Students living off-campus who show valid identification can pick up masks at Trabant University Center, Perkins Student Center, the Morris Library and the Carpenter Sports Building.



Vaccination requirements:

All students were required to upload COVID-19 booster documentation to the UD Health Portal by Feb. 1, or within 30 days of becoming eligible or submit an exemption request. All faculty and all staff in student-facing offices are required to be up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccination (including booster, when eligible) or submit an exemption request.

Campus COVID-19 testing: