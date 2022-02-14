University to announce spring semester COVID-19 protocols

24.8 F
Monday, February 14, 2022
BY LAURA MATUSHESKI
Associate News Editor

With face-to-face instruction planned for the remainder of the semester for those courses scheduled to be in person, the university announced several COVID-19 protocols on Feb. 9. 

Masks:

  • The university requires that well-fitting masks be worn at all times indoors and when in crowded situations outdoors on the campus. In addition, face masks are required in all indoor research venues. 
  • While Delaware Gov. John Carney has announced that the state’s indoor mask mandate expired on Feb. 11, the university mask requirement remains in effect.
  • The university is providing one KN95 mask per week to students, faculty and staff. Surgical masks also are available.
    • Students living in residence halls will receive KN95 masks there. Students living off-campus who show valid identification can pick up masks at Trabant University Center, Perkins Student Center, the Morris Library and the Carpenter Sports Building.

Vaccination requirements: 

  • All students were required to upload COVID-19 booster documentation to the UD Health Portal by Feb. 1, or within 30 days of becoming eligible or submit an exemption request. All faculty and all staff in student-facing offices are required to be up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccination (including booster, when eligible) or submit an exemption request.

Campus COVID-19 testing: 

  • Asymptomatic PCR testing is available Mondays through Thursdays at the university surveillance testing sites. Symptomatic testing is available for students at Student Health Services. 
  • Testing will continue to be available from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. every Friday in Lot #6 on the Laird Campus. 
