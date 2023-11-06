University to host GIS Day event on Wednesday 

BY NYA WYNN

Staff Reporter

Geographical Information Systems, or GIS, is a tool used in a wide range of fields to collect, store and analyze geographical data. Every year, there is an international event to show off and discuss the different ways people have been using GIS in their respective industries, and the university is following suit.

The university will be hosting their annual GIS Day on Nov. 8 to showcase the various ways staff, students and local experts have been using GIS over the past year.

“GIS is a relatively new field that is both an application and a science,” Olena Smith, lead geospatial information consultant at the university, said. “This year, we have a career panel. We believe this is really nice for students to see professionals in the GIS field.”

The panel and lightning talks will consist of GIS experts from various distinct fields such as Delaware Geological Survey, U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), Delaware Department of Technology and Information, Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) and more. Their presentations will cover topics from mapping and resource management to environmental justice in Delaware.

Daniel Warner, associate scientist at the Delaware Geological Survey, has been attending GIS Day since he was a student at the university and will be giving a presentation about his current work with GIS.

Warner is focusing on ocean and energy management, using GIS to get a better understanding of how much sand will be needed for dredging to maintain coastal communities. With GIS, Warner can tell how much sand is needed, where to get more sand and where the best quality of sand is.

“One of the strengths of GIS Day is that you get a diverse mix of presentations,” Warner said . “I am giving [a presentation] about mapping the ocean floor. Someone else may be giving one about traffic flow.”

GIS Day gives attendees a chance to see the different ways GIS can be used that many people may have never been exposed to had they not attended the event.

“GIS is so integrated with our lives these days that we take it for granted,” Eliza Gross, the USGS national map liaison, said. “We use it all the time and don’t even realize it.”

Gross, who will be attending the university’s GIS Day to give a brief presentation, is excited to see students and experts in the field come together to share their work with GIS in their various career fields.

“It’s awesome to be around other people who have similar interests in GIS, and we can all nerd out over all the work and cool things that everyone’s doing,” Gross said. “These events are always a lot of fun. I am always learning something new.”

On top of the career panel and lightning talks, there will be student presentations about how university attendees have been using GIS throughout this past year. Presentations will be given by students of varying majors and departments.

Students who have attended and presented at the event in previous years are also excited to see what this year’s GIS Day has to offer.

“I actually took a GIS class at UD and found out that it was something that I loved and wanted to pursue,” Emily Rossini, one of the student moderators and senior civil and environmental engineering major, said.“I ended up as a teaching assistant for that class as well … It’s nice to have a place for me to use [GIS] every day as a teaching assistant.

“I am excited to see the wide range of panelists. GIS is applicable to every field, so it’s interesting to see how many different people are using GIS in their careers.”

Bhoktear Khan, a Ph. D. student in the Department of Geography and Spatial Sciences, will be presenting some of his findings during the poster presentation as well as moderating with Rossini.

“In the poster session you can have interactions one-on-one,” Khan said. “I will be presenting, and it’s nice to see people coming to see my research. I just want to share my findings with everyone, so it’s exciting.”

Khan’s research is primarily aimed at finding more sustainable solutions for Nigeria’s quickly growing population and need for more resources, specifically land for crops. Using GIS, Khan compiled data about climate change, deforestation and crop expansion in Nigeria into a topological map to convey his findings.

“Nigeria is the most populated country in Africa, with its population expected to double by 2050,” Khan said. “They don’t have enough land or resources, so what they’re doing is cutting down trees to make room for crops … but this isn’t a sustainable practice.”

With the vast amount of information one can collect and analyze using GIS, experts from any field can utilize GIS to improve communities across the globe. GIS Day brings together students, professors and experts in the GIS field to share the wealth of knowledge they have all collected over the past year.

“It’s a great place to see what GIS can do based on real applications, real scenarios and real people who are here nearby,” Smith said.