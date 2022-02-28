University to lift mask mandate inside residence halls, event space limits

Erin McGay/THE REVIEW

The university announced revisions to several campus COVID-19 protocols



BY

Managing News Editor

With the 2022 spring semester marching forward, the university announced revisions to several campus COVID-19 protocols on Friday, Feb. 25.

The university announced that masks may be removed by those who are speaking in front of a class or event if they are up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations and are at least six feet from others. Similarly, masks inside residence halls within an individual’s community/floor will no longer be required.

In addition, event spaces will no longer limit capacity. However, those who are not yet up to date with their vaccinations are encouraged to maintain three feet from others, per the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendations.

According to the university, all updates will be effective Monday, Feb. 28. Other protocols, such as masking indoors at all times when not consuming food or beverages, are continuing until further notice.

“As we are all eager to return to a more normal campus rhythm, we are progressively easing COVID-19 mitigation measures while retaining some protocols until they are rendered no longer necessary,” an email sent by the university stated.

This announcement came at a time when positive COVID-19 cases are low. The university reported 143 reported positive cases as of Feb. 13, down from over 1,000 cases in January.

Effective May 1, children ages 5-11 years old will be required to show proof of up-to-date COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test completed within 72 hours of any university-sponsored event. Children ages 12 and older are currently required to provide this documentation.

The university also reminded students, faculty, and staff to acquire KN95 from several on-campus facilities, submit documentation of vaccination and booster shots to the university’s Health Portal and the several kinds of COVID-19 testing available to the community.