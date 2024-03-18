University’s “Climate Change Hub Video Game Jam” blends two unlikely concepts into one

DYLAN MARX

Staff Reporter

The “Climate Change Hub Video Game Jam” celebration March 8 concluded the two-and-a-half-week competition that challenged students from four different universities to create a video game. Games were required to include concepts involving climate change, oceans and women’s leadership.

Students designed games that tackled issues such as ocean pollution, irresponsible fishing and coastal retreat. The event featured video game playthroughs, awards and a keynote speaker, all focused on using video games as an effective messaging tool.

Alex Irwin, the event’s intern coordinator, emphasized the importance of intertwining meaning throughout the games.

“We wanted student games that would be made on theme to communicate our climate topics that were in some way transformative,” Irwin, a senior game studies major, said. “So someone playing the game would come out with a better idea of some topic in oceans climate science from playing the game.”

A.R. Siders, the director of the university’s Mangone Climate Change Science & Policy Hub and one of the coordinators of the event, highlighted how video games can be used to accomplish this transformative goal.

“Games and fiction and speculative fiction can be a great way to talk about really difficult issues because it doesn’t have to hit you over the head with it,” Siders said. “It doesn’t have the same exhaustion, because it has an enjoyment part of it, because joy and engagement is built into it.”

The student-created games can be accessed through the university’s Climate Change Hub Video Game “itch.io” website.

Emily Rossini, a senior environmental engineering major who attended the event, testified to the impact of the games that were created for the game jam.

“It’s really fun having these engaging ways that are also educational,” Rossini said. “It’s more informative, and it’s also just easier to be interested in something that is fun and in a game.”

Siders also mentioned that the university’s game jam is reflective of a larger, trending emphasis on making games that seek to address social issues.

The United Nations (U.N.) has a “Playing for the Planet” initiative that encourages gaming companies to be more aware of their environmental impacts. As a result of this program, the U.N. hosted its own “Green Game Jam.” Similar to the university’s game jam, the event challenged large-scale gaming companies to create games that incorporate environmental elements with the purpose of raising awareness and money to support environmental causes.

Carolina Torres, the keynote speaker of the university event and impact producer at E-Line Media, was able to provide first-hand insight on what producing impact games looks like. E-Line Media has published games such as “Beyond Blue” and “Never Alone” that subtly inform their players about world issues.

Torres’ speech discussed the increasing popularity of creating games that reflect real-world material.

“There’s a growing niche of games that are not always coming from AAA studios but that take the risks on addressing themes that are not usually addressed in games,” Torres said.

Torres also paired this with the idea that the future of gaming will require more companies to adopt this style of game creation. Torres detailed that as demographics change, players are going to want to see more risk-taking and substantive material within the games they play.

The event also featured several different award categories reflecting the different elements the games included.

The university’s student team’s game, “Climate Chantey,” was awarded an honorable mention for being the best game that included a climate science component.

Mikey Bocelli, a member of the university’s team, shared the intended message behind their game.

“We wanted to display sort of the peril of communities that are hit with the brunt of climate change, because they’re usually not the ones causing most of it,” Bocelli, a senior computer science major, said.

Bocelli also said the team focused on creating a fun experience for the player that allows them to understand the message without it being too heavy.

“We wanted to make the idea of fighting climate change fun and enjoyable,” Bocelli said. “We hope they walk away knowing that you can make a difference, and it doesn’t have to be depressing all the time.”