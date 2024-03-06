University’s plan for pollinator garden canceled after city funding request

RISHA INAGANTI

Managing News Editor

Located on the corner of Amstel Avenue and South Main Street is an empty field of grass and patches of concrete that make up the forgotten home of the Conover Apartments.

The 2.5-acre property has been vacant since 2018 when the university-run apartments, which were home to graduate students and students with families, closed. The apartments were officially demolished in 2022.

On Feb. 13, Chris Williams and Jeffrey Summerhays, the co-chairs of the university’s Office of Sustainability, presented a plan to repurpose the abandoned space.

“We would like to propose a future 2-mile native pollinator corridor running the north-south spine of the city, book-ended by White Clay Creek and Iron Hill State Parks,” the project proposal read. “This would need to be done in collaboration with City, University and private homeowner’s lands.”

The proposal went on to explain that the 2.5-acre lot would combine with the 5-acre Hillside Park across the street, creating 7.5 acres of native pollination sites and the start of the Newark pollinator corridor. The proposed pollinator garden would consist of native plants, which have better ecological benefits than non-native species and have the ability to provide essential nutrients for local wildlife.

The project was presented to the Conservation Advisory Committee (CAC), a sustainability based group that advises the Newark City Council on plans for environmental improvements.

In addition to seeking approval, Williams and Summerhays requested that the CAC cover half of the project’s $12,000 cost.

Helga Huntley, the chair of the CAC, explained how their request for $6,000 sparked some questions.

“Oftentimes the conversation is about how the city can get more fundings or financial support from the university,” Huntley said. “Now the university is coming to the city, essentially, in the reverse and saying, ‘Hey, can you contribute some funding to us?’ And that obviously raises some questions. Why does the university need more funding if they aren’t even contributing as much as the city thinks they should be contributing to the running of the city?”

Ultimately, the CAC unanimously decided to fulfill the request for funding.

Three days later, Williams and Summerhays sent an email asking the CAC to pause the transaction. When Huntley did not hear from them again, she reached back out to check in. On Feb. 26, an email was sent out saying the project was officially canceled.

“After consulting with various cross-functional leaders at the University, we have reached the conclusion that the corner of Amstel Avenue and South Main Street is not a viable location for our proposed pollinator garden,” the email read.

The email hinted at similar reservations that the CAC had prior.

Huntley mentioned public concerns she received on whether the university would be committed to maintaining the property as an open, communal space.

“One of the recurring issues that came up was if it was really worthwhile to install a meadow and then have the university decide they want to build a new dorm there in a year or two,” Huntley said. “There were questions as to whether that was really a worthwhile investment.”

Sheila Smith, a member of the CAC, echoed similar concerns, stating that when asked if there were plans to build there, they were met with the response “Not in the foreseeable future.”

“Foreseeable future can really mean anything,” Smith said. “They made it clear that this would most likely be an impermanent installation because if the university needed a new building or something, they’re going to prioritize that over a garden.”

Since receiving the email announcing the cancellation of the project, Huntley has not heard anything from Williams or Summerhays.

In a statement to The Review, the Office of Sustainability expressed appreciation for the CAC and its commitment to the original plan.

“The University will continue to explore alternative campus locations; as this process may extend beyond the 2024 planting season, UD has asked the CAC to consider reallocating its present funding toward other worthy projects that will support a sustainable future for our Newark community,” the statement read.