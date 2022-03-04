Upcoming Dance Minor Concert pays tribute to the Jazz Age

Courtesy of Kimberly Schroeder

Almost twenty dancers are involved in the piece, and the preparations for the performance reached beyond learning choreography.



BY

Contributing Reporter

It all started a few years ago with a family dance party in her kitchen, the smooth and soulful voices of jazz musicians electrifying the room. After several rounds of tunes and melodies from Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong and Etta James, Kimberly Schroeder had an idea for her next big project.

Schroeder is a dance minor faculty member at the university and serves as the production manager and choreographer for the program’s annual Dance Minor Concert. For this year’s show she wanted to bring her personal passion for jazz to the stage of Mitchell Hall in the form of a 45-minute tribute to the Jazz Age. The performance will take place on March 4th and 5th.

“My favorite music to listen to is jazz,” she said. “I decided it was time to bring my love and passion for jazz music into my professional world.”

The concert will be called “A Jazzy Genesis” and celebrates the multiple styles of expressions that have evolved from over half a century of different jazz dances and the musicians that inspired them. This event will be a cultural experience, sharing with the audience generations of art that were produced under the umbrella of jazz.

A great deal of research, organization and time was dedicated to the production of this performance. When explaining her own creative process, Schroeder shared a quote from American jazz icon, Wynton Marsalis:

“Jazz music is an art form that gives us a painless way of understanding ourselves. The real power and innovation of jazz is that a group of people can come together and create art and it rewards individual expression but demands selfless collaboration.”

Channeling Maralis’ message of encouraging both collaboration and personal input when creating art is what helped Schroeder put together the multiple routines that are included in her production.

“I have a similar process when it comes to how I create my choreography,” she said, “We all bring our individual selves into the rehearsal, and I guide the dancers through my score to prompt them to create movements that are natural and unique to their own bodies.”

Such a process has guided the development of choreography to the musical creations of some of the Jazz Age’s most influential artists.

The lineup for the production includes musical pieces from Buddy Bolden, Jelly Roll Morton, Scott Joplin, Sydney Bechet, Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Count Basie, Benny Goodman, Dave Brubeck and more. It will also cover performances to subgenres of jazz such as ragtime, swing and the blues.

Schroeder wants the concert to not only be a form of entertainment but also of education. “A Jazzy Genesis” will be an influential piece for the audience and performers alike. Almost twenty dancers are involved in the piece, and the preparations for the performance reached beyond learning choreography.

Within the rehearsal process, the experience of preparing for this production has introduced the performers to the history of jazz, specifically its birth from African culture. This incorporation of history is largely due to the fact that most studio dancers are taught jazz technique but never learn the origins of those techniques.

“I have great interest in bringing the history of jazz dance to my students,” Schroeder said. “I wanted to teach them about the rooted African dance connections to jazz dance. I also wanted to teach them about the social influences of our American culture and how it shaped the social dances embraced in the 1930s and 40s before jazz dance even entered the private dance studio atmosphere.”

Julia Gray, a recent university graduate and dancer, reflected on her individual roles within “A Jazzy Genesis”. She will be performing choreography to Joseph Kosma’s “Autumn Leaves” and David Brubeck’s “Unsquare Dance.”

“Some of the pieces I am in, like the Ragtime and Brubeck pieces, were entirely choreographed by Kim in a particular style,” Gray said. “The Ragtime dance uses a lot of the social dance styles of the 1920s like the cakewalk and the Charleston. The Brubeck piece has more modern jazz movements, and the shim-sham-shimmy is a group dance from the swing dance era that everyone learned together.”

Gray emphasized that this show is meant to be enjoyed by everyone and that the audience members do not need to be lifelong fans of jazz to appreciate it. She invites people who have yet to explore jazz to see the show.

“UD students should come see this show so they can experience the joy of jazz and learn about its history,” Gray said. “It’s filled with such variety so there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

Nicole Schwartzberg, a university senior and dance minor, also encourages students to experience the upcoming show.

“Being in this piece means that I am contributing to keeping jazz alive in the world by sharing our project with the University of Delaware students and faculty,” Schwartzberg said. “UD students should see this performance if they want to learn more about the Jazz Age and see how it has progressed through the years.”

Schroeder remains especially excited for the show and sees it as an opportunity to unite her passions. During her time as a college student she felt that she had to keep her two talents, singing and dancing, separate. Crafting a production encapsulating the art of jazz helped her combine these elements into one show.

“I felt that I had to keep both worlds separate because the two departments were so separate from each other when I was in school,” Schroeder said. “I have since embraced that one shouldn’t be without the other, and they work harmoniously to express so many facets of the human experience. Music and dance are meant to exist in the same space, and so this piece celebrates that.”

Schroeder’s production will reflect a marriage between the artforms of dance and music. With the Jazz Age as her inspiration, she hopes to share its many cultural elements with the audience.

“All I ever wish is for the audience to come to the theater with an open mind and an open heart to engage in something that comes to life in the moment through music and dance,” Schroeder said.

After four months of rehearsals, “A Jazzy Genesis” is nearly ready to take to the stage.

“My research has helped me to realize that jazz music is about freedom, a kind of liberation, which is what I work so hard to create in my choreography as well as encourage my students to do in the studio classroom,” Schroeder said. “Hopefully this will come across in our performance in March.”