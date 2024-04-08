Vocal Point strikes gold at ICCA Mid-Atlantic Quarterfinal

BY JORDANNA GARLAND

Managing Arts and Culture Editor

Vocal Point, one of the university’s eight a cappella groups, took the stage at the Mid-Atlantic Quarterfinal International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA) at West Chester University.

On March 2, the a cappella troupe placed first out of nine a cappella teams in the region, and the group also went home with three awards: Outstanding Choreography, Outstanding Soloist and Outstanding Vocal Percussion. With this win, the group advanced onto the ICCA semifinals at The Grand Opera House in Wilmington, which took place on March 23.

The co-ed a cappella group performed a medley of five songs in its set list: “The Wishing Tree” by Megan Dixon Hood, “Tongue” by Maribou State featuring Holly Walker, “Million Eyes” by Loïc Nottet, “Medusa” by Kaia Jett and “Simmer” by Hayley Williams.

This victory marks Vocal Point’s ninth win at the Mid-Atlantic Quarterfinals. Last year, the group competed alongside university a cappella group MelUDees, with both teams advancing to semifinals. Nick Quintana, the business director of Vocal Point, explained that after placing second at quarterfinals last year, the group wanted to “achieve bigger and better things this year.”

For this year’s set, the group chose songs that they felt resonated with how society sometimes views women. Specifically highlighting the Greek mythology story of Medusa, Vocal Point incorporated aspects of storytelling through song and dance.

“A huge goal that we had for this year’s performance was to make not just a performance, singing a couple of songs and sounding good, but also having them be cohesive and tell a story that impacts the audience,” Quintana said. “We wanted to really bring awareness to Medusa’s point of view, because she is kind of pinpointed as this monster, but in reality, there was a lot of wrongdoings done onto her that made her look the way she was.”

During the beginning of winter break, before any of the rehearsals had officially gone underway, Vocal Point’s arrangement and choreography team planned the songs they were going to perform. The arrangement team of Vocal Point, which includes Quintana, Rebecca Stutzman and Elijah Robertson, translated the songs into a version that the group could perform a cappella. Then the choreography team – Quintana, Eliza Davulcu, Jennifer Tang, Stutzman and Grace Newman – set the work of the arrangement team to dance.

Once the preparation period was over, the singers began rehearsing during the end of winter break, doing what they call “VP Weekends,” consisting of 12-hour rehearsals on Saturdays and seven-hour rehearsals on Sundays.

“At the end of winter break, we came in, learned all the music, learned all the choreo, and then since then, we’ve just kind of been real nitpicky, perfecting everything,” Quintana said. “We actually got rooms booked in the Lil Bob, and it’s kind of funny seeing twelve a cappella singers going in the Lil Bob to go dance in the rooms.”

Before announcing the overall winner of the competition, the hosts first announce the special awards. According to Quintana, the groups who earn special awards are typically those that are selected to advance to the semifinals. Out of five special awards, Vocal Point won three, with Outstanding Choreography being awarded to the whole group. Outstanding Soloist and Outstanding Vocal Percussion were awarded to seniors Grace Newman and Sam Jenkins, respectively.

“The second that I even heard the ‘V’ come out of her mouth, I was screaming,” Stutzman said in reference to Vocal Point winning Outstanding Choreography. “It just reminds me of the reason why I’ve put so much blood, sweat and tears into preparing this choreography and the annoyingly long hours of choreography meetings when I could be enjoying my winter break.”

As for how the group is feeling for semifinals, Quintana and Stutzman both described excitement and confidence, with Quintana noting that with the feedback of some Vocal Point alum, they have pin-pointed what they could potentially improve upon for semifinals.

“We’ve had a weird history of semifinals not always going the best for us,” Stutzman said. “I think we’re a little bit more confident about our set, especially after how we placed at quarterfinals. We know we have some tough competition, but it’s another situation where there’s a lot of groups that we are good friends with and supportive for.”

Though Vocal Point did not advance to finals, the group did not go home empty-handed. Jenkins, Vocal Point’s vocal percussionist, won the Outstanding Vocal Percussionist award for a second time, cementing his vocal skills in the Mid-Atlantic region.

“Last year was actually my first year as a vocal percussionist,” Jenkins said. “To hear my name get called out in the sea of other awards that we were winning at the quarterfinal, it just felt very special … getting recognized on a larger scale for the very technical things that I do. And the same goes for semifinals.”

Come April, the group will be performing at VoiceJam A Cappella Festival in Arkansas alongside six other schools and a cappella groups.

“We’re really proud,” Quintana said. “There has been a lot of planning to do, but regardless of how we do at semifinals, we’re going to be proud of the outcome, and we still have VoiceJam to look forward to.”