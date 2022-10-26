Ways to participate in Halloween without drinking

BY TESS WILLIAMS

Staff Reporter

In college, many Halloween traditions like dressing up in ghoulish costumes have become centered around drinking and going to bars or fraternity parties.

“I definitely feel like the majority of students drink here,” Sam Slimowicz, a senior public relations major, said. “It’s mainly a combination of the bars, fraternity parties and sports parties.”

This expectation of going out and drinking is intensified by big holidays. Students don’t just celebrate Halloween on Oct. 31, but rather the entire weekend leading up to it, which is commonly referred to as “Halloweekend.”

“I think a lot of people who may not go out, go out on Halloweekend because it’s this big event,” Sarina Simpson, senior criminal justice major, said. “It’s this huge thing and everyone is partying every single day and I think that can get really dangerous and stressful for a lot of people.”

Simpson also added that since Halloween falls on a Monday this year, there is even more pressure to go out Thursday through Monday. Some students who don’t drink said they can feel like they’re missing out and students who do drink said they feel pressured to continuously go out and drink.

“I like staying in on Fridays, but sometimes when I do it, I do feel bad,” Simpson said. “I feel like I should be out and there’s this kind of FOMO (fear of missing out).”

However, there are many more ways to participate in Halloween events this year that don’t involve drinking, and can relieve this fear of missing out on the fun of Halloween that Simpson described.

There are several haunted attractions around the Newark area. One popular attraction is Frightland, located in Middletown, Delaware. Frightland is open for the entire month of October and offers various attractions including carnival rides, a haunted house and hayride and live entertainment. The ticket prices range from $40 – $50.

Another well-known attraction is the Eastern State Penitentiary, located in Philadelphia. The penitentiary is open for haunted attractions at night until Nov. 12 and is open for guided tours during the day year round.

“I went to Frightland a couple of years ago, and I really liked it,” Simpson said. “I also loved when I went to Eastern State Penitentiary, it was awesome and so fun.”

Milburn Orchards is another popular destination for classic fall activities. The orchard is located in Elkton, Maryland and is open until Nov. 6th. Their prices range with different activities they offer, including a petting zoo, hayride, fruit picking and a corn maze.

There are also free ways to celebrate Halloween. This year, the university is hosting several events around campus to celebrate. This includes a Murder Mystery Night hosted in the Perkins West Lounge on Oct. 25, a silent disco located in Trabant Student Center on Oct. 27 and a Halloween costume ball on Oct. 29 which will have dancing, music and cash prizes.

For those who love thrills, the university will also be hosting a trip to Dorney Park on Oct. 29.

Simpson explained that watching movies with friends, pumpkin painting, decorating for Halloween and baking fall sweets are all also fun, simple ways to celebrate.

“During Halloween, I really like just doing nights with friends and there are so many Halloween movies you can watch,” Simpson said.

Newark’s annual Halloween Parade will also take place on Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. on Main Street. This parade includes local bands, including the university’s band, dance performances and floats. According to the Newark Parks and Recreation Department, the event is filled with ghosts, goblins, fairies and candy that local businesses and participants in the parade hand out.