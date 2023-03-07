“We gotta have more talent”: After CAA quarters blowout, Delaware to be “aggressive” in transfer portal

BY

Staff Sports Reporter

As Delaware set out to defend its 2021-22 Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) men’s basketball championship, its hopes rested largely on a select few. All-conference honorees Jameer Nelson Jr. and Jyáre Davis would have to bear the brunt of a thin rotation, each being asked to produce an outsized share of the Blue Hens’ points.

In its second-round, overtime win over Northeastern on Saturday night, the Hens squeaked by in a 77-74 final, buoyed by a combined 49 points from Nelson and Davis.

When third-seeded Towson threw the first punches in the No. 6 Hens’ ensuing CAA tournament game, Delaware’s top-heavy well ran dry, culminating in an 86-60 quarterfinal loss Sunday night. The Blue Hens never led; with 11:55 to go in the first half, the Tigers surged to a 21-2 lead via a 16-0 run.

“Tough first half for us, tip your hat to Towson,” head coach Martin Ingelsby said to open his press conference postgame. “I thought they played really well. Their pressure bothered us. We had some good looks early on the offensive end that we weren’t able to convert and capitalize.

“And then we’re just digging ourselves out of a hole the whole game.”

The Tigers were in command at halftime, leading Delaware 46-20. The 20 points, 10 of which were scored by Nelson, were the Hens’ fewest points in a half this season. Delaware shot 1-for-9 from three-point distance by the 7:30 mark in the opening half. It finished 4-of-25 from beyond the arc while allowing Towson to breeze to a 60% team field-goal percentage.

“Their two-point shooting for the game was at an elite level,” Ingelsby said of Towson’s interior attack, led by Charles Thompson’s 17 points on 6-of-7 from the field. “I just didn’t think our defense and toughness and positioning was where it needed to be. They were getting layups and stuff around the basket.”

“We only gave up eight offensive rebounds, but I thought their two-point shooting was really the separator for them to be able to extend their lead.”

Delaware was never able to cut into that lead built by the half, as it trailed by troubling margins in rebounding (22-10) and points in the paint (22-12) at intermission.

In the blowout, Nelson reached 16 points to cross the 15-point threshold for the 26th time this season and the 21st time in his last 22 games. The All-CAA first-team selection scored in double figures in every appearance this year.

However, it was not always a smooth ride as the redshirt junior Nelson navigated his role as the Blue Hens’ offensive kingpin following Kevin Anderson and Ryan Allen’s exhaustion of eligibility.

“I feel like I started the year just kind of [saying], ‘Woe is me,’” Nelson said about reacting to the different defenses he encountered as the season began with him atop opponents’ scouting reports.

Nelson eventually made the mental adjustment that helped pay dividends as the CAA’s leading scorer.

“It’s a sign of respect when they’re showing extra bodies,” Nelson said of facing double-teams. “I had to take it upon myself to suck it up and just keep playing.”

Nelson and Davis project to be the continued cornerstones of Ingelsby’s team, should they return to the program. Each is already a one-time transfer from George Washington and Providence, respectively.

But the transfer-portal departure of Andrew Carr to Wake Forest after the 2021-22 CAA championship season and NCAA tournament appearance keeps the possibility of top-end roster turnover on the minds of fans, especially after a deflating conference tournament knockout.

Nelson and Davis will be asked to trust Ingelsby as he seeks to upgrade the depth and talent supporting them. The pair’s presence is expected to be one of Ingelsby’s selling points to prospective incoming transfers. The seventh-year head coach was not shy about the topic of the portal after his squad’s season-ending defeat.

“I think we gotta have more talent,” Ingelsby said. “I think that’s pretty obvious, that [Towson has] a lot of men; we have some youth at times that has hurt us against the upper-echelon teams in this league. That is something that’s been on my mind as we get into this next phase of being a head basketball coach and the transfer portal and what that looks like.”

With those words, Ingelsby may be signaling a change in his approach to program-building, at least in this recruiting cycle. Delaware has yet to sign a high school recruit and, though subject to change, has two scholarships available.

Ingelsby is the third active CAA head coach with a minimum of 50 wins in conference play. After beating one of his category counterparts in Northeastern’s Bill Coen and falling to Towson’s Pat Skerry, the other coach with the wins benchmark, Ingelsby plans to be bold in his attempt to give UD a return to, as well as staying power among, the league’s best.

“We’re going to be very aggressive in the portal,” Ingelsby said. “And we have a lot to sell to prospective student-athletes in the portal with the pieces that we have returning, with the expectations heading into next year with what’s returning.”

The Blue Hen frontcourt, which leaned heavily on Davis and skilled rebounder-scorer Christian Ray, is an area earmarked for reinforcement.

“We definitely need size and we need experience and toughness and physicality on the front line,” Ingelsby said. “We beat that [Towson] team last year because we had that.”

Lacking that presence this season, Delaware’s reliance on workhorses such as Ray proved too draining to sustain against top competition and too deficient to put together a second straight march through March.

“We’re asking Christian Ray to do a lot,” Ingelsby said. “[He’s a] 6-5, 6-6 guy to guard Charles Thompson, some of the big guys in the league. We’re at a disadvantage. We need to be able to go out and address that in the portal.”