What Edward Hopper taught me about solitude

BY NADYA ELLERHORST

Staff Writer

I can’t quite put my finger on when I first fell for the art of Edward Hopper. It may have been stumbling upon an image of “New York Movie” in a social studies textbook or seeing “Nighthawks” in the Art Institute of Chicago after catching a glimpse of it in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” All I know is that Hopper instantly struck a chord with me, but in my youth, I suppose I didn’t know enough to ask why.

Every museum visit I’ve made in the past decade or so has involved me quietly speed walking through hushed exhibit halls looking for his paintings. I’ve sought him everywhere, often alone, not allowing any concrete comprehension of his works’ resonance to weigh me down as I sped about. As the years went by, I discovered a Hopper in my local art museum in high school and in the Delaware Museum of Art in college. In more recent memory I darted about D.C., not content to stop for meals or breaks as my eyes clawed through gallery upon gallery on a vehement quest in pursuit of Hopper.

A few weeks after the trip, I found myself crammed in an elevator with walls designed to look like a woven basket, silently thanking all the goodness there ever was that my friends and I bought tickets to the Whitney Museum of Art’s “Edward Hopper’s New York” exhibition in advance. This was one of the few times where I was viewing Hopper with someone outside of my family, and paintings I had only seen printed in books were on view. But instead of beelining through the museum, unobstructed, as I so often have done, I spilled out of the basket elevator along with throngs of people just as desperate to see these masterpieces as I was.

After all these years of my independent chases of what I thought was my special little thing, Hopper felt different this time. Art is, and should always be, for the people, but something was lost in having to politely shuffle through clusters of people instead of gliding through empty rooms. I was obliged to conscientiously avoid staring at the paintings too long instead of standing, feet stubbornly planted, to just drink them in.

Don’t think of me as a pessimist here. The exhibit was still amazing, not just for the art on display, but because it solved a mystery – albeit unintentionally – almost as old as my affinity for the artist.

In the days after my visit, it slowly dawned on me that perhaps Hopper’s paintings’ appeal lies in the fact that they’re meditative, reflective even. Upon first glance – be it “High Noon,” “Summertime,” “Hotel Lobby,” “People in the Sun” or “Office at Night” – it’s easy to assume loneliness or isolation as apparent themes of Hopper’s paintings. Subjects are alone in what are already lonely places, even when surrounded by others, and who wants to be alone?

Yet for all of the art world’s consensus on the less cheerful motifs that permeate Hopper’s body of work, I’ve come to think that maybe they aren’t so much about human seclusion. Perhaps they’re about our natural state, the true lives we lead independently, the faces we don’t wear.

We are seeing ourselves, our true, individual selves, in Hopper’s work, and this unique, subtle synergy is what I think makes them so amazing. Perhaps we’re meant to experience them alone, at least in a more abstract sense (it only takes a few Hopper paintings to understand that it’s quite possible to be completely alone even with others at your side). Yet it took me having to huddle about his paintings with what seemed like a small portion of the New York City populace to finally grasp this.

Despite the isolated atmosphere, I have not, nor have I ever, interpreted Hopper’s paintings as sad. Melancholy is a different question, but I feel no overarchingly negative auras when I look at them. The scenes depicted are what they are, uninterrupted, without airs or pretensions. I can’t think of them as anything other than organic. Yes, the individuals don’t necessarily wear cheerful expressions, but then again, do we always do so? When there’s no one around or we’re with those we trust?

And these states of solitude are merely temporary. They’re small pauses in a larger film. It’s not fair to think that these individuals are trapped on the canvas as islands. I grant them stories and pasts and futures.

In the exhibit, I went back to see “New York Movie” and “Automat” twice, the subjects of both being a woman lost in some mysterious thought, lost to the world around her. Of all the works on display, the striking silence of these paintings called to me through the steady hum of fellow Hopper enthusiasts’ conversations. But why these?

Perhaps Hopper said it best: “The whole answer is there on the canvas.” What that answer may be is truly anyone’s guess.