What President Assanis could afford with his $1.5 million salary

BY WYATT PATTERSON

Managing Mosaic Editor

Each year, I eagerly await the release of the university’s tax returns the way that most people await the next season of their favorite show. But for me, a notoriously nosy public policy major, deciphering these documents is the highlight of my summer.

Whether or not I require assistance from my accountant, AKA my mother, is irrelevant.

Luckily for me, it is fairly easy to find the juiciest piece of information: the annual salary of university President Dennis Assanis. Which, in case you were wondering, was about $1.5 million in 2020.

I can’t begin to fathom what Dennis possibly spends such a large sum of money on. What I can do, however, is provide a non-comprehensive list of all the things he could afford to pay for – but didn’t. See below: