What President Assanis could afford with his $1.5 million salary

BY WYATT PATTERSON
Managing Mosaic Editor
Each year, I eagerly await the release of the university’s tax returns the way that most people await the next season of their favorite show. But for me, a notoriously nosy public policy major, deciphering these documents is the highlight of my summer.
Whether or not I require assistance from my accountant, AKA my mother, is irrelevant.
Luckily for me, it is fairly easy to find the juiciest piece of information: the annual salary of university President Dennis Assanis. Which, in case you were wondering, was about $1.5 million in 2020.
I can’t begin to fathom what Dennis possibly spends such a large sum of money on. What I can do, however, is provide a non-comprehensive list of all the things he could afford to pay for – but didn’t. See below:
- The annual tuition of approximately 112 in-state students
- About 156,412 Beyond Burgers from the Den
- Exactly 18,750 jaywalking fines from the City of Newark
- The annual tuition of approximately 42 out-of-state students
- About 150,000 days of 24-hour parking at Perkins Garage
- 15 pitchers for every student at Deer Park this Thursday (“Next round’s on Dennis!”)
- Air conditioning in Russell