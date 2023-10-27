What the UAW strike means for the working class

BY

Contributing Reporter

The president of the United Auto Workers (UAW) broadcasted his last “Friday message” live from Detroit on Oct. 13 to discuss the negotiation climate with American automakers.

UAW President Shawn Fain sat adorned in a red Italian Federation of Metalworkers jacket, given to him by FIOM leadership, as a display of international support for the union members on strike. His message was to express that this is no longer an auto worker issue, but a battle for the livelihoods of the working class everywhere.

“Today, we’re not announcing an expansion of our strike,” Fain said during his broadcast. “But we are prepared, at any time, to call on more locals to stand up and walk out.”

With assembly workers off the job, dealerships will see a decline in inventory in the coming weeks as shown by research gathered by Cox Automotive. Nearly 40,000 auto workers have been on strike since the end of the UAW’s contracts on Sept. 14, and a majority of Americans are siding with the union.

A new poll from AP-NORC, the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago, showed that 36% of American adults sympathized with the union, 9% supported the automakers and 26% supported both equally.

The latest UAW plant to go on strike was Mack Lehigh Valley Operations, just outside Allentown, Pennsylvania. Roughly 4000 workers went on strike after they rejected a deal made by union leadership and Mack’s parent company, Volvo Trucks.

“They decided they were not done pushing and they want to fight for more,” Fain said.

In a statement made by the UAW, original demands were for a 40% increase in wages over four years, a shorter work week and for the automakers to reinstate cost of living adjustments. This was a benefit added to hourly rates to combat inflation but was removed after the financial crisis of 2009.

“Corporate America rebounded after the great recession, while we’ve seen our standard of living decline due to stagnant wages and rising inflation,” Fain said. “The cause is company executives making hundreds of times more than the working class.”

According to Salary.com, Ford CEO Jim Farley was paid over $22 million last year, and General Motors’ Mary Barra made just under $29 million. Carlos Tavares of Stellantis received $25 million, according to the Detroit Free Press. Each received most of their income from stock options rather than salaries.

The compensation of top executives has been an angle the UAW is using to gain leverage in their negotiations with the Big Three: General Motors, Ford and Chrysler (now Stellantis). Their reasoning for the original 40% wage hike was due to the gradual increase in salaries for the heads of each automaker.

Over the last four years, the compensation of each CEO has increased by an average of 44%, according to public filings, proxy statements and annual reports from each company. The UAW lowered their demands to 36% to begin furthering negotiations in a favorable direction, resulting in a deal with Ford for a 25% hourly wage increase, cost of living raises to combat inflation and more than $40 in hourly wages for top assembly workers. GM and Stellantis have yet to make a deal, according to the Associated Press.

“The way that General Motors is set up is that when the company does well, everyone does well,” Barra said in an interview with CBS Mornings in response to executive compensation and workers’ pay overall.

Profit sharing is a benefit that many companies use to give workers bonuses. When the company makes a profit, more cash can be injected into the fund, which is then paid out to workers.

GM’s profit-sharing incentives are structured so that employees receive bonuses based on the profit made by the company. Last year, GM had record profit sharing amongst employees totaling $500 million, with each employee earning a $12,750 bonus, according to The Detroit News.

The Buffalo News found that Ford gave $9,176 to “eligible” UAW-represented workers, and a press statement Stellantis published revealed profit-sharing of up to $14,760 per worker.

“Unless we start to see real gains in our contracts that match the gains we see on Wall Street, then I predict there’s gonna be a lot more strikes on the horizon,” Fain said.

Not only is he worried about assembly workers, but he also stated that in Detroit, there were casino workers prepared to shut down three major casinos. Nearly 1,000 Detroit Casino Council members are also UAW members.

Unions all over the country are striking with the goal of increasing their wages. Detroit became the epicenter of these strikes when the UAW started theirs on Sept. 15.

“Together we’re going to stand up and win what we deserve,” Fain said.