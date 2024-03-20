What to know about the California primaries 

LAUREN BOYD

The California primaries took place March 5. While outcomes may not seem pressing for those on the Atlantic Seaboard, things are being shaken up out West, and the nation can expect to feel the aftershocks.

There were presidential, senatorial and house candidates up for election on California’s primary ballot.

The presidential primary

The primary presidential election was first on the ballot and will contribute to the determination of the final candidates for the 2024 presidential election this upcoming November.

As the incumbent, President Joe Biden won the Democratic Party nomination. However, on the Republican end, former President Donald Trump beat out candidate Nikki Haley with 79.1% of the vote, towering over Haley’s 17.5%. Haley announced that she was dropping out of the race hours later.

The open senate seat

The first state election that will be highly impactful is the Senate race in light of former Senator Dianne Feinstein’s death last September.

Feinstein’s California Senate seat is now available for the first time in just under 31 years. This year’s ballot includes two races vying for the late senator’s seat; a race to govern for the remainder of what would be Feinstein’s term – from November 2024 to January 2025 – as well as the preexisting race for the Senate seat extending to 2030.

As a result of California’s unique “top two” open primary system, the two candidates that are elected on Super Tuesday can be from any party, which can greatly impact the potential closeness of the race in November.

The candidates for this race were Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Katie Porter, and former baseball star Steve Garvey. The Associated Press (AP) called the election the night of March 5, with Garvey and Schiff winning with 32% and 31.9% of the vote, respectively.

The two will face off in November, and Garvey will have the opportunity to be the first Republican senator in California since 1988. Garvey’s potential success also threatens Democrats’ hope of gaining Senate majority in the fall.

The house primaries

In the house, all of California’s 52 representatives are up for reelection, three of which have been particularly key.

California’s 20th Congressional District is nestled in the Central Valley, about two hours north of Los Angeles.

The 20th District has held a tight contest to fill former Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s seat after he resigned earlier this year following his ousting from the Speaker of the House.

Similar to the race held to fill Feinstein’s Senate seat, both a special election, to elect a candidate to finish the term, and a regular election, to fill the seat in the subsequent term, have been held.

Top candidates in the race have been Republican Vince Wood, current California state assemblyman and a former employee of McCarthy’s; Republican Mike Boudreaux, a former sheriff with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office; and Democrat Marisa Wood, a former teacher.

As of March 11, Fong and Bordeaux have finished in the lead with 41.3% and 24.8% of the vote. They will face off in November.

Another important representative election is in Congressional District 22, three hours north of Los Angeles.

On the ballot was Republican incumbent David Valadao, one of only two remaining House Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump in January 2021.

Opposing him was Democrat Rudy Salase, a former California state assemblyman; Republican Chris Mathys, U.S. Army veteran and real estate broker; Democrat Melissa Hurtado, a member of the California State Senate since 2022.

The AP called the election on March 13, and Valadao and Salas were victorious with 33% and 30.6% of the vote.

The next important house primary election was that of 27th District. After redistricting in 2022, this Los Angeles suburb elected a Republican representative in 2023 for the first time since 2001, a loss for Democrats that they have worked to change.

Running in this election cycle was Republican incumbent Mike Garcia, a first-generation American and retired Naval Officer. Among other focuses, Garcia has spearheaded advancements and stronger support for veterans.

Opposing him was Democrat George Whitesides, the former NASA Chief of Staff and aerospace engineer.

Also in the race was Democrat Steve Hill, who, as of 2016, describes himself as both a committed atheist and satanist, and someone who wants to reform public schools, reduce incarceration rates and create jobs.

The AP called the election on the night of March 8, and Mike Garcia and George Whitesides prevailed. Garcia won comfortably with 56.5% of the vote, and Whitesides followed with 32.5%.

They will run against each other in November to represent the district.

A homelessness and mental health initiative

Proposition 1 is a mental health initiative that would allow the government to redirect money from a 2004 tax on millionaires to improve mental health support. This would include better treatment, better and increased housing as well as hiring and renting assistance for homeless people with significant mental health and/or addiction issues.

In California, a ballot proposition is a measure that is directly voted on by the people in a primary election. If passed, a ballot proposition allows the altering of the California Constitution, a California Code or other law in the California statutes by clarifying, removing or adding a statute.

Proposition 1 has not been called yet, due to a 20,000-vote margin as of March 19.

California’s primary election winners will face off in November 5th’s general election.