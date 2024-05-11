What’s brewing this spring?

KEL MARQUEZ

Staff Writer

The long-awaited spring warmth is finally here. As students search for their refreshing dose of caffeine on hot days, they often turn to Main Street’s local coffee shops.

Despite the surge of lavender oat milk lattes, what else are the students of the university ordering? And what do Newark’s cafes have to offer this spring? The owners, employees and coffee lovers of some of these beloved local cafes shared their thoughts and recommendations.

Little Goat Coffee Roasting Co.

Olivia Brinton, co-owner of the Little Goat Coffee Roasting Company and Peach Blossom Eatery, recognized that the biggest change as spring arrives is the shift from hot to iced beverages.

Throughout this season, they go through most of their lighter, fruity and floral natural, house-made syrups, whereas in winter, syrups with spices, chocolates and heavier flavors are more popular.

Customers who go to the cafe on a hot spring day will find two of their seasonal drinks on the menu: the Spring Fling Latte, which has notes of raspberry, hibiscus and mocha, as well as a returned customer favorite, the Fruit Loop Latte, which is popular for its identical Froot Loop taste.

The Spring Fling Latte was created by one of the baristas at the cafe, Alli Hopson. It can be served either hot or iced, which can keep customers cozy on chilly mornings or refreshed on warm afternoons.

The Fruit Loop Latte is made with homemade bergamot, strawberry and vanilla syrups. Three years ago, Josh Yost, one of Little Goat’s roasters, created this customer favorite with the cafe’s natural ingredients.

“The Fruit Loop Latte is something we brought back this year,” Brinton said. “We bring it back every springtime, and people are obsessed with it.”

The staff’s creativity is a major contribution to Little Goat’s unique menu.

”I think that the group creation and the collaboration is the most exciting part of working here,” Brinton said.

She recommended one of her favorite signature drinks as well, the Lil Coco Loco. This is a shaken chilled drink with espresso, sweetened condensed coconut milk, cardamom and cinnamon. According to Brinton, this menu item is perfect for any time of the year.

Although some may be sad to see their past seasonal favorites go, there is so much more to try, Brinton expressed.

“Trust us and always be willing to try a new thing, because if you really like something in the past, you’re gonna like something that we’re doing in the present,” Brinton said.

Brew HaHa!

Cami Zavawski, a junior English major at the university and barista at Brew HaHa!, recognized that most students have changed their usual orders with the onset of warmer weather.

They have noticed that the cafe’s coffee options have been overshadowed by other menu items, such as green tea lemonade, iced matcha and iced chais. They believe that coffee and espresso may be too heavy for the heat.

“I personally love green tea lemonade with a fruit flavor,” Zavawski said. “It’s so refreshing.”

Another one of their personal all-time favorites is the Arnold Palmer with strawberry. According to Zavawski, customers who indulge in their personal go-to end up sharing the same love for this refreshing drink.

Gabbi Palmer, a shift-lead at Brew HaHa!, also recognized that customers have been getting into Arnold Palmers. This half-lemonade, half-iced tea beverage can satisfy both sweet and caffeine cravings.

Although customers have opted for different flavors and options, Brew HaHa!’s specialty lattes continue to be popular.

“We get a lot of Sugar Daddy orders, that’s like a go-to,” Zavawski said. “Crème Brûlée has been popular, Brew HaHa! classic and matcha has been on the rise.”

Welcoming spring

Palmer and Brinton have noticed that business becomes busier as the days become warmer. They welcome returning and new customers, and they are excited to share their newest concoctions with Newark.

“It’s picked up since everybody’s come back from spring break,” Palmer said. “It gets very slow when the students are away. So it’s a big shift, but it’s a welcome one.”

“Spring is really exciting because it represents new life, and we get to experience the excitement of creating things for our customers,” Brinton said. “And see them be happy that they made it through another winter.”