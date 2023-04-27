What’s in a name: Figures and their legacies at the university

BY CLARA KINKEN

Managing News Editor

Gore Hall, Du Pont Lab, Morris Library: many of these names have become synonymous with the university itself, but what is the process behind naming buildings and what determines which individuals’ legacies get honored?

According to a University Archives and Records Management document, most buildings named for individuals are passed by resolutions. The current scheme of buildings at the university include the names of prominent Delawarean historical figures, university trustees and donors, the majority of whom are white and male. In fact, should Ronald Whittington’s lobbying result in a building named for Hilda Davis, it would be the 16th named after a woman across the university’s Newark campus.

Dael Norwood, an assistant professor of history at the university, discusses how a number of buildings on campus are named after former university faculty members and staff, something he says is atypical in higher education.

“That’s not something that other institutions do,” Norwood says. “It’s [usually] donors or very famous people and UD does have a bit … of a laudable trend in naming buildings after people who have contributed to the university and worked there.”

In the wake of a national push to change the names of buildings previously dedicated to white supremists and colonizing figures, many universities have developed similar approaches to better understanding institutional history and addressing related concerns. For example, Clemson University renamed its Honors College, which was previously named after slave owner and secessionist John C. Calhoun, and Princeton University removed President Woodrow Wilson’s name from the School of Public and International Affairs due to Wilson’s segregationist policies.

“In some places it has been top-down led,” Norwood says. “[At] Brown University in particular, their leadership made it a priority … it was coming from the president’s office down. Other universities, students have taken an interest in this. [At] William and Mary for example, the Lemon Project there involved a great deal of faculty collaboration, but the demands of how the university investigates [and] shares its history … it’s student demands and student interest.”

Despite Delaware’s past as a slave state and its history of enforcing Jim Crow laws, students at the university have not yet expressed a similar interest in their institution’s history in regards to the legacy of slavery and racism, according to Norwood.

“I have been a little bit surprised that there hasn’t been more interest in that,” Norwood says.

According to Norwood, the university has made an institutional effort to generate a catalog of building name origins. The report was completed and presented to the university’s administration some time ago, but has yet to be publicly released. When asked about the nature of the report and its findings, university officials either declined or did not respond to The Review’s requests for comments.

Until the report’s findings are released, students, faculty and staff may be unaware of the stories behind the buildings they frequent and whether or not the figures for whom they are named represent the university’s values of respect, diversity and inclusion. Norwood believes a future approach that takes all shareholders’ interests into account is required to produce a campus honoring legacies everyone can be proud of.

“From my perspective as a faculty member and as a historian, I want to be able to foster research into this stuff and share it publicly, and then have that conversation because trustees, administrators, faculty and, above all, students and alumni, those are the folks that actually should be making those decisions,” Norwood says. “If you want to do this seriously, if you want to do this honestly, if you want to do it rigorously, it can’t be from one perspective alone, it has to come from other buy-in and other engagement.”