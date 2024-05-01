Which Delaware fraternity throws the best party?

BY LARISSA VERONICA HEATHER

Managing Visuals and Layout Editor

Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW

Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW

Hannah Paliath/THE REVIEW

In the vibrant fabric of college life, where red solo cups mingle with questionable dance moves, fraternity parties reign supreme as the champions of chaos and camaraderie. At the university, which boasts a campus pulsating with the energy of over-caffeinated squirrels and students fueled by suspicious dining hall food, these gatherings are epicenters of silly shenanigans.

But amid all the exams and unnecessarily long work assigned by professors, one burning question reigns supreme: Which fraternity holds the holy grail of party prowess?

In this rollicking and wild romp through the fraternity party scene, armed with a discerning eye and a healthy dose of skepticism, I embarked on a whirlwind adventure of “frat hopping” across campus. With a clipboard (my phone) in hand, I delved into the depths of Greek life, ready to rate each soirée with a critical eye. From the cleanliness of the bathrooms (or lack thereof) to the dance floor antics and musical mishaps, decorations and atmosphere, no aspect of these parties escaped my scrutiny. Armed with my trusty rating scale, I left no red solo cup unturned in my quest to crown the undisputed kings of campus revelry.

At the forefront of my considerations, the least significant aspect in my assessment was the DECORATIONS.

As I entered each fraternity house (surprised the doors had not fallen off), I observed its attempts at decoration. Delta Chi’s bash was minimalistic, featuring a glowingly drawn SpongeBob on the wall and a few holes scattered around.

Meanwhile, Sigma Pi attempted to go all out with a vigorous amount of strobes with a quick tempo that my epileptic self was very thankful for.

Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity’s meticulous attention to detail and captivating ambiance earned them the title of best-decorated venue on campus, boasting carefully selected decorations that set the stage, such as flashing lights, little lasers, lots of posters leaving no blank space and dazzling smiles.

BATHROOMS: The notorious battleground of every partygoer’s journey. As I braved the treacherous path to the facilities at each fraternity house, I encountered a series of misadventures that would make even the bravest soul shudder.

Delta Chi’s facilities greeted me with a scene from a dystopian novel. With cardboard masquerading as mirrors and a complete absence of toilet paper, it was as if I had stumbled into a post-apocalyptic wasteland of hygiene. As I navigated the desolate landscape with trepidation, the lack of basic amenities left me questioning the very fabric of frat-house civilization.

Sigma Pi’s bathroom, however, provided a glimmer of hope amidst the chaos. Amidst the tampons and pads offered to those who needed them, the sight of actual toilet paper felt like a miraculous revelation – a true beacon of civilization amid the frat house jungle. Sigma Pi’s bathroom stood out as an oasis of relative comfort and functionality.

Navigating the maze-like halls of Delta Tau Delta and Tau Kappa Epsilon was such an adventure that finding the bathrooms became a daunting quest. Yet the horror that greeted me at the next stop was unimaginable: a bathroom akin to a low-budget horror scene, complete with scattered tampons and pads and a dire lack of toilet paper. After witnessing Tau Kappa Epsilon’s facilities, I pondered the purpose of its carpeted floors — was it avant-garde decor or just unfortunate design?

As for the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, with its peculiar stalls that missed the memo on closing properly, the absence of toilet paper was the final insult in a series of unfortunate events.

It became abundantly clear that Sigma Pi’s bathroom, with its thoughtful provision of pads, tampons and toilet paper, truly earned it the title of the best fraternity bathroom on campus.

As I made my rounds through the fraternity houses, the FLOORS beneath my feet became an unexpected barometer of each party’s atmosphere. In Delta Chi’s dimly lit space, the blacklight cast an otherworldly glow, revealing every stray confetti speck and spilled drink in stark contrast against the darkness. Sigma Pi’s floor, on the other hand, seemed to pulsate with energy under the barrage of flashing lights, beckoning revelers to surrender to the rhythm of the music and lose themselves in the moment. Each step I took in these spaces felt like traversing a landscape teeming with the echoes of laughter and the echo of music.

At Tau Kappa Epsilon, the carpeted floors offered a strange comfort, their softness a welcome respite from the chaos of the party scene. Yet, beneath the plush surface, I could not shake the feeling that they held secrets – stories of nights long past whispered between the fibers.

Meanwhile, Lambda Chi Alpha’s impeccably polished floors reflected the glow of the partygoers, creating an aura of sophistication amidst the revelry. Whether carpeted or polished, these floors served as the silent witnesses to the nights’ festivities, bearing the weight of countless footsteps and the imprint of memories made in the throes of fraternity life.

Among the fraternity houses surveyed, Sigma Pi boasted the best floors.

As I immersed myself in the whirlwind of fraternity parties, the ATMOSPHERE and MUSIC served as the heartbeat of each gathering, shaping the experience in unique ways. Delta Chi’s party felt like a deflated balloon, with an atmosphere so flat you could use it as a pancake. Its playlist was like a confused DJ spinning random tunes from a broken record player, leaving the dance floor as empty as a deserted island.

However, Sigma Phi Delta stole the show with its electrifying atmosphere and stellar music selection. The party pulsated with an infectious energy fueled by the camaraderie of partygoers and a playlist that kept the dance floor packed all night long.

As the dust settled, party lights dimmed and my personal research came to a close, the FINAL RESULTS revealed the fraternity that emerged victorious in each category and stole the spotlight as the undisputed champion of campus revelry.

Best Decorations: Lambda Chi Alpha

Best Bathrooms: Sigma Pi

Best Floor: Sigma Pi

Best Atmosphere: Sigma Phi Delta

Best Music: Sigma Phi Delta

Overall Best: Sigma Phi Delta

Sigma Phi Delta (the engineering fraternity) did not just memorize mathematical equations for building bridges and whatnot; they also cracked the code for throwing the perfect party and winning its way into our hearts, proving that while bathrooms may lack toilet paper and floors may not be spotless, it is the atmosphere and music that truly make a party memorable.