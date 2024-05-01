White Clay Creek State Park acquires 275 acres of land

ESTELLE SMITH

Staff Reporter

In the middle of a muddy field, on the third consecutive day of pouring-down rain and relentless wind, Gov. John Carney stood at a podium under the cover of a tent to announce the acquisition of 275 acres of land for White Clay Creek State Park.

“Those of us who are elected and appointed officers take an oath of office that’s part of the Constitution,” Carney said. “Part of that oath tells us to always respect the right of future generations to share the rich, historic and natural heritage of our state…When you preserve land like this, that’s exactly what you’re doing.”

Located on the north side of the park, the land was sold to the state by the du Pont family, a 7.5% increase in the park’s land holdings to the state park’s already more than 3,600 acres. It is the largest and last holding of land that the park can acquire in an urban environment.

The Delaware Depart of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s (DNREC) Secretary Shawn Garvin also spoke at the event, emphasizing the importance of acquiring this area for parkland.

“When this park first started, there were just under 700,000 people in the state,” Garvin said in his speech. “Now we’re over a million, and we’re not creating new lands. These are really critical investments for now [and] well into the future.”

The $26 million purchase is being funded by multiple sources. The Mt. Cuba Center, a non-profit botanical garden, contributed $6 million, while the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s (NFWF) Acres for America Program contributed $500,000. White Clay Creek was one of 10 parks across the nation to receive the highly competitive grant from the NFWF.

The Delaware Open Space Council was the largest source of funding, contributing $20 million, a significant increase from the program’s usual annual allocation of $10 million. Created in 1990 with the passage of the Delaware Land Protection Act, the council advises the DNREC Secretary for the Open Space Program, which coordinates land acquisitions for “expanding state parks and preserves, fish and wildlife areas, state forests and cultural resource sites,” according to its website.

Delaware Parks and Recreation Division Director Ray Bivens, who has held the position since 2013, has had to deal with low funding for the Open Space Program. He said the “timing couldn’t have been better” for the one-time 2023 jump in funding, thanking those “who had the foresight to set aside” the money in order to purchase the land.

Broken down into three phases, the first acquisition (about 90 acres) was completed last September, the second (about 97 acres) was completed this past January and the third (about 88 acres) is anticipated to be completed by mid-2024.

Bivens stated that he is grateful for the ability to acquire this land for parks, explaining that DNREC did not consider the acreage for a while due to uncertainty over what it was going to be repurposed for, with the land at one point being considered for development of a residential community and even a “giant reservoir.”

Now, Bivens is amazed by how far the park has come in the past 10 years he has been in the position. There is a new nature center being built, a new park office in the works and “the trails have come a long way as well.”

“There’s so many great projects here where our park planners are very excited to see how this connects to the greater patchwork,” Bivens said.