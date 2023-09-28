White House briefs campuses across the country on affordability, affirmative action and more

BY TABITHA REEVES

Co-Managing News Editor

BY RISHA INAGANTI

Co-Managing News Editor

During their first Campus Press Briefing of the academic year on Monday, White House officials spoke to invited university publications nationwide regarding actions the Biden Administration says to be taking to address persisting issues on college campuses.

The key talking points of affordability, climate change and mental health were determined to be “of particular importance to the president,” White House Communications Director, Ben LaBolt, said.

Discussion was opened to unrelated issues during a Q-and-A portion, where LaBolt called on pre-selected student reporters to ask their pre-submitted inquiries. Of the 12-minute Q-and-A session, the topic of affirmative action took up a majority of the time.

What was said about college affordability?

“We know that many young people are worried about student loans as a barrier to opportunity,” LaBolt said. “And the president’s hope is that all of these plans and all these actions reassure students, reassure alumni that the president has your back, and he won’t stop fighting to bring the promise of affordability to more students and families.”

LaBolt expressed that Biden is aware of the “broken student loan system” and is committed to making education affordable.

A government shutdown, as fueled by Republicans in the House of Representatives based on calls for deep federal spending cuts, would disrupt the progress of loan forgiveness as well as other government programs, according to LaBolt.

He stated that the House “really needs to get its act together” but assured that more actions of forgiveness would be announced in the coming weeks.

What was the discussion on climate change?

“The President sees this as really the one existential threat to humanity, an existential threat to the United States and something that he’s committed to taking the most substantial domestic and international action that has ever been taken by a president,” LaBolt said.

LaBolt pointed to the Inflation Reduction Act and the establishment of the American Climate Corps as evidence of this, though the specific relation to higher education remained unclear.

During the Q-and-A, Jackson Dembrosky from The Kennesaw State University Sentinel asked how Biden intends to implement “lasting policies to fight climate change” given the U.S. Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision to limit the power of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in June 2022.

In their ruling, the Supreme Court explained that for an agency to do something new – in this case, address climate change – the regulation is invalid unless Congress has specifically authorized regulating within that area.

“The Supreme Court may have limited some of the creativity with which the EPA can address pollution,” Maria Michalos, White House associate communications director, said. “But it did not restrict its ability overall to address emissions from the power sector.”

Michalos went on to say that the EPA still released a proposal in the spring which intends to eliminate the production of “more than 600 million metric tons of carbon dioxide through 2042.” That amount is equal to the yearly emissions of 137 million cars, according to Michalos.

“This President is laser-focused on tackling climate change, using every legal tool to do just that,” Michalos said.

How did they address mental health?

“Students across the country have been struggling with an array of mental health challenges,” LaBolt said. “The president hears you.”

Poor mental health rates have reached an all-time high among U.S. college students, according to an Inside Higher Ed survey published in March.

After collecting responses from 96,000 students across 133 universities, researchers found that 44% of respondents shared symptoms of depression, 37% experienced anxiety and 15% reported considering suicide. Each of these findings marked a new record high in the survey’s 15-year history.

There are three main actions that the Biden Administration is taking to give mental health its deserved acknowledgment, LaBolt said.

First, he mentioned the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which was passed in June 2022 in the wake of the gun violence incident in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Texas. The legislation attempts to restrict gun ownership and provide trauma resources for those who have been impacted.

While references of “school-aged children and youth,” as well as their families, are made, there is no specific mention of assistance on a college level in the bill.

LaBolt added that there is recently-proposed legislation to assist with access to health care insurance outside of school, which awaits finalization and implementation.

Finally, the president is investing $200 million in the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which “sees some millions of calls and texts a year, some from students in college and recent graduates,” according to LaBolt.

What about affirmative action?

“How does the President claim to support higher education institutions in light of the SCOTUS opinion on affirmative action?” Yana Mulani, co-editor-in-chief at the Johns Hopkins News-Letter, asked.

The decision to end affirmative action in college admissions on June 29 passed 6-3 on the grounds that students must be evaluated on their experiences “as an individual – not on the basis of race.”

LaBolt referenced a statement where Biden announced his disapproval of the decision.

“Reduced to its simplest terms, the Court’s conclusion is that an increase in the representation of racial minorities at institutions of higher learning that were historically reserved for white Americans is an unfair and repugnant outcome that offends the Equal Protection Clause,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in her dissenting opinion.

Similar to Sotomayor, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre expressed that it was a “very disappointing decision.”

“Diversity is a huge strength of the U.S.,” LaBolt said.

68.8% of the university’s undergraduate student body is white, 6.1% is Black or African American, 9.5% is Hispanic or Latino, 5.6% is Asian and 9.9% is other, according to the university’s Office of Institutional Research and Effectiveness in 2022.

“The Court didn’t deny the value of having diverse student experiences on campus,” LaBolt said. “So there are certain factors that colleges can still take into consideration in the wake of the decision that the president’s administration has pointed to.”

What was the final takeaway?

Though the 30-minute call did not leave enough time to cover more than a handful of college-related subjects, promises of long-term improvements were detailed in the briefing’s fact sheet released shortly after the meeting.

“President Biden understands the importance of higher education,” LaBolt said. “It’s got the power to unlock doors of opportunity for millions of students.”