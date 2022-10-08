Who can stop the Blue Hens? Delaware’s football squad stays undefeated, move to 5-0 after convincing victory against Towson

BY ALEXZANDER PHILIPPSEN

Associate Sports Editor

Dating back to 2000, how many times have the Blue Hens started 5-0 at the beginning of their football season?

This has only happened six times: 2000, 2003, 2007, 2010, 2020 and 2022.

Five of those teams at least reached the playoff semifinals, three of them reached the championship game, with the 2003 team being the lone team to win a championship.

As for the one team that has not reached the playoffs semifinals, that team is the current 2022 Blue Hens. And the playoffs have not even started yet.

The Delaware Blue Hens continued their dominant football season with a 24-10 victory over the Towson Tigers in front of a sold out crowd of 18,905 fans at Delaware Stadium this past Saturday.

Despite the win, however, head coach Ryan Carty felt that his offense left some points on the board.

“We would have loved to score more points,” Carty said after the game. “But I thought we did a great job of buckling down … and continuing to play really dominant defense.”

After a quarter-and-a-half of non-scoring action followed by a Towson 38-yard field goal, the Blue Hens set forth a pair of explosive scoring plays to end the first half.

The first was a 65-yard touchdown run by running back Kyron Cumby, which gave a jolt to their struggling rushing attack that had just -2 rushing yards prior to the score.

Cumby would finish the game with 15 rushing attempts for a career-high 100 yards to go along with that explosive touchdown run.

“I feel like everything happens for a reason,” Cumby said afterward. “I’m blessed to be in an offense like this … it’s an opportunity that I got to capitalize on and we will keep having success as a team if we all keep doing that.”

The second eruptive touchdown of the first half was a 74-yard touchdown catch by wide receiver Chandler Harvin, in which Towson cornerback Shafeek Smith tried to make an interception off Harvin’s route. Instead, Smith whiffed on the attempt and Harvin saw nothing but green grass across the field for the score.

“That was never in doubt,” Carty said jokingly on the lucky play. “It was a tight throw.”

Ultimately, it was once again the big scoring plays that really set forth the Blue Hen offense, leading to their fifth straight win.

“And you are going to start seeing more of that,” Carty said about the big plays on their offense. “There’s going to be some slow drives and then there’s going to be some big plays … it’s a more frustrating game as a play caller … but you really just have to rely on the players to make plays and we made enough today. Hopefully, we can make more and continue to make bigger plays.”

Defensively, the Hens’ key veterans showed up yet again with their fourth game of the year where they held their opponent’s offense to single digits in scoring.

Linebacker Johnny Buchanan added another dominant game to his season, in which he led the team with 11 tackles, his third game this season with double digit tackles.

“I say it every week, it’s so fun playing with this defense,” Buchanan said. “As long as the points are down, then we are good.”

The Tigers were held to just 159 yards of total offense throughout the game, with the Blue Hen defense only allowing 20 of those yards in the second half.

“They got a little momentum at the end of the first half, so we really made it a point of emphasis to really go out there and play hard … be stingy on defense and I think we did a good job of that moving forward after halftime,” Buchanan said.

Defensive back Kedrick Whitehead also played a major role with three tackles, a pass broken up, and an interception – his second of the year.

Defensive linemen Anthony Toro and Chase McGowan each recorded a sack.

Returning back to the offense, Harvin led the team in receiving yards with 105 off of 3 catches to go along with his big touchdown catch and run. Jourdan Townsend led the team in receptions with 7 total for 82 receiving yards.

Sixth-year running back Khory Spruill also contributed to the scoring with a four-yard touchdown catch.

As for star quarterback Nolan Henderson, he continued his hot start to the year, completing 25 of 41 of his throws for 368 yards and two touchdown passes.

He also concluded his school record of consecutive pass completions in this game with 17 straight completions. This topped last week’s game, where Henderson broke the record by making his final 15 completions of their win against Hampton.

Henderson did throw a pick-six during the final minutes of the game, however, in which Towson cornerback Robert Javier ripped the ball out of wide receiver Josh Moran’s hands for a 97-yard touchdown return.

That, however, was the only touchdown Towson could muster throughout the whole game.

The Blue Hens will try to go 6-0 for the second time in three seasons as they will be on the road against the 4-1 William & Mary Tribe, this Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

The Hens have defeated the Tribe in three out of their last four matchups, including a 24-3 blowout victory last year.