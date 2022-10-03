Why college is a fashion show and I’m winning

BY SHAYNA DEMICK

Opinion Columnist

Some people go to college for education. Some people go to college for socializing. Some people go to college for both.

Me? I go to college to be the hottest person on campus. Because if college is a fashion show, and I’m pretty sure that it is, I am winning.

Last year, I wore a collared mushroom sweater top, brown corduroy pants, brown suede chunky converse and a beige train conductor hat to classes. To top it all off, I had orange and brown eyeshadow to match. Was I late to calculus because of getting ready? Almost. Was my head sweating immensely because of the conductor hat? That’s irrelevant.

I’d like to note that I spoke to Kirkbride Jesus while wearing this outfit about whether peeing in the communal showers was a sin. If you’re curious, he said it was not. Also, he said that he was “required” to shower with the other guys in high school. I’m not sure how this point was relevant to my question but it sure was a fun tidbit. He was an entertaining stop on my runway that I call “Shayna’s Campus.”

It’s my responsibility as a femme lesbian to show the great range that my wardrobe can hold. Sometimes I wear polos and flannels, while sometimes I wear bright patterned tank tops, dresses and skirts. It’s usually the latter. Lately, I’ve been wearing Elton John sunglasses with my outfits to really take them to the next level.

I have publicly announced that I’m in my “lesbian bimbo era.” I have ditched bras, but it’s definitely not because I haven’t done laundry. It’s true that I haven’t done laundry, but that’s totally unrelated. I made the intentional choice to join the “free the nipple” movement.

I have yet to wear my lingerie tops on campus. This is mostly because there is a high risk of flashing my professors. If you see somebody who is slaying a lilac lingerie top, it’s me. If that top is on the edge of a public nudity charge, let the record state that I’ve never owned a lingerie top. Also let the record state that I don’t even know how to pronounce lingerie. LINE-JERRY? LEENG-EYE-REE??? How could somebody that doesn’t know how to pronounce lingerie wear it? Impossible!

Here is a comprehensive list of reasons why college is a fashion show and I am winning:

I own flare jeans. I wear the flare jeans. FLARE JEANS!!!! I wore a lesbian flag as a top to a full day of classes. With burgundy velvet flare pants, platform converse and matching eyeshadow of course. I own stompers (chunky filas) and I make it everyone’s problem. I have no shame in my visual promiscuity. I am a modern feminist and I will show my belly button in class. I focus better with the reassurance that I am the center of attention. In the colder months, I am always wearing a striped secondhand sweater and my flare jeans. The outfit is always paired with my chunky shoes and LOTS of jewelry. I wear pearls around my neck with casual outfits. I don’t go to fancy events so I like to bring the fancy to my events instead. I have bangs and layered hair. I am a Y2K icon. I have a nose ring which makes anything that I wear fantastic. My outfits are constantly complimented. I have fans everywhere I go. It can be exhausting sometimes having people approaching me all the time.

I refuse to walk five miles a day to simply receive an education. I want the labored treks to be worth it. I want to do my five-mile runway walk where it really matters: in front of thousands of anxious college students. I may be built like a cereal box but my outfits are so spectacular that they’re basically my physical characteristics.

When I enter my sweater weather era, it’s simply over for everyone.