Why “Jennifer’s Body” remains the icon of Halloween 14 years post-release

BY PERCY ALLEN III

Staff Reporter

Who comes to mind when you think of horror movie villains? Slasher icons like Michael Myers and Ghostface? Creepy dolls like Chucky and Billy the Puppet?

Queer-coded legend and high school student Jennifer Check from the 2009 film “Jennifer’s Body?”



No? Just me?

“Jennifer’s Body” follows the lives of Anita “Needy” Lesnicki (Amanda Seyfried) and Jennifer Check (Megan Fox), two lifelong friends from Devil’s Kettle, Minnesota. Unbeknownst to Needy, Jennifer – through an occult ritual – has become a succubus who feeds on boys from their small town for energy.

Jennifer’s power is depicted in the film through her beauty. When Jennifer is “full,” her skin is radiant and her Y2K fashion catalog outfits make her stand out from her classmates.

When Jennifer feels weak, her appearance grows sickly and she wears dull, comfort-oriented clothing. As Jennifer describes, “I feel like boo-boo. My skin is breaking out, and my hair is dull and lifeless. God. It’s like I’m one of the normal girls.”

Yes, the film is as campy as it sounds.

Throughout its nearly two-hour runtime, “Jennifer’s Body” places an emphasis on establishing Jennifer as a character rather than using her to evoke fear.

While this approach may have worked against the film initially, with the movie grossing a little over $16.2 million in the domestic box office and sitting at a critic score of 46 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has been given a second life in recent years due to its uniqueness within the horror genre.

Despite being released in 2009, it holds nothing back when coloring Jennifer as a queer villain.

Early in the film, when Jennifer reveals her powers to Needy for the first time, she throws Needy against the wall and pins her body on top of her, breathing on her neck while whispering, “Are you scared?”

Later in the film, Jennifer appears in Needy’s bedroom and plays with her hair. After promising Needy that she won’t eat her, Jennifer initiates a kiss, and the two make out for almost a full minute (after Jennifer just killed and ate a classmate, as one does.)

Even in these homoerotic moments the movie takes great care to carry on. The scenes are over as quickly as they begin, and both characters mention nothing of them afterward. However, these displays of queerness were not included to be a spectacle. This fact is made clear by Needy having a boyfriend, Jennifer seducing male classmates and neither of the characters mentioning their labels.

Instead, the audience is left with the choice to speculate the characters’ identities for themselves. As an avid consumer of queer media, I am accustomed to queerness taking a central role in a given movie or television show. I am used to seeing characters struggle with themselves and those struggles being the focal point of a story.

To be presented with a character like Jennifer, who at most retorts an accusation of only murdering boys with, “I go both ways,” was oddly refreshing. Her queerness did not define her; she just was queer.

The use of femininity is also used innovatively throughout the film. Despite Jennifer’s status as an insatiable demon, not once does she view herself as a victim. She constantly refuses Needy’s help, seemingly perfectly content just the way she is.

Her confidence is exuded in her stylistic choices as well. She confidently struts into school wearing a variety of brightly colored, cropped clothing, along with full makeup and flowing black hair. While this archetype could be viewed as stereotypical, “Jennifer’s Body” asserts that Jennifer appears this way because she can. It makes her feel powerful, which plays perfectly into the power dynamics shown when she’s feeding on her victims.

What I find most intriguing about this decision is that it makes the statement that femininity and power are not mutually exclusive. In both society and film, power can seem like a trait suited only for masculine-presenting characters. To have an overtly feminine character be the one with the most power – both narratively as well as in literal strength – is incredibly refreshing and extremely daring. This trope is one that I’d love to see utilized more in future films.

Though “Jennifer’s Body” is meant to be a horror movie, what I am most afraid of is the harrowing idea that we may never see a film of its kind again. The perfect intersection of queer coding, blatantly camp storytelling and the inclusion of a unique antagonist makes “Jennifer’s Body” a mainstay of my yearly Halloween ritual.