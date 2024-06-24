Why you should care about the 24 Hours of Le Mans 

JAMES KELLY

Staff Reporter

For someone other than myself, enjoying a café au lait in a quaint, cozy pastry shop in France, sounds like the perfect way to enjoy a spring morning in June. I, however, would rather spend this glorious spring day just a few miles down the road, where the rumbling of race car engines roar to life at the start of the most revered auto racing event in the history of motorsports.

The 24 Hours of Le Mans, or ‘24 Heures du Mans” to be more specific, started in 1923 and has been held annually ever since – with the exception of the year 1936 (due to a labor strike brought on by the Great Depression) and between 1940 and 1948 (due to World War II). This year marked the 92nd running of the race from June 15-16.

The race starts at 4 p.m. local time in Le Mans, France, where teams of three drivers pilot their cars in shifts for 24 continuous hours while enduring the blinding rays of a setting sun, the barely-illuminated track under a pitch-black night sky and unruly weather conditions, should history be any lesson. It almost certainly rains at Le Mans, no matter what. Weather is a key proponent of the charm and splendor that is this race, creating difficulties for drivers and entertainment for fans.

On top of managing fuel consumption, tire wear and track conditions, teams and drivers are constantly monitoring the conditions of the cars. It might be easy to build the fastest car, but it is not as simple to build one that will last for 24 hours without any time to rest. Each entry – or race car – has three drivers that rotate throughout the race with the minimum and maximum stints drivers can drive varying based on their skill level.

The three classes of race cars this year are Hypercar, LMP2, and LMGT3.

Hypercar

The Hypercar category allows manufacturers to build a race car from the ground up to enter into the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the organization that oversees the World Endurance Championship (WEC). Manufacturers are given a decent amount of leeway to build cars for the race as they can decide on whether or not to utilize a hybrid powertrain, and are given a specific window of performance when it comes to aerodynamics to allow teams some individuality. Certain aspects are inflexible, with power capped at 671 brake-horsepower and a minimum weight of 1,030 kilograms, as well as multiple other weight and length measurements to keep cars within parameters.

Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2)

These cars have additional specific constraints that manufacturers must follow. Engines are limited to 4.2 liter V-8s and must max out at 500 brake-horsepower. A mandatory aerodynamics kit was established across the lineup by the WEC, which led to each team utilizing the same model race car. The Oreca 07 is the weapon of choice for each team racing in the LMP2 class, making it a true test of driver capability.

Le Mans Grand Touring 3 (LMGT3)

Resembling their road-going counterparts, the cars in this class are the most distinctive from other entries. Top speed is limited to 300 kilometers per hour (186 mph), with the rest of the restrictions placed on fuel capacity and weight. This is the only class that bears similarities to production cars because they must comply with specific homologation rules, meaning the manufacturer must produce a certain amount of road-going versions in order to compete.

While the cars are engineered for the track, some of that technology works its way down to the showroom after it has been put to work. Everything from turbochargers to disc brakes were developed and tested on the track before they made their way onto production cars. Some other features that found their way into street-legal cars were carbon fiber chassis, paddle shifters and dual-clutch transmissions.

The last winning streak at Le Mans was garnered by Toyota, which lasted five years in a row from their very first win in 2018 to their last in 2022. This was interrupted when Ferrari took 2023 and 2024, earning their first wins since 1965. Kiichiro Toyoda, the founder of the Toyota Motor Corporation, had a passion for developing race car technology with the sole purpose of getting it into road cars.

“Car racing is more than just entertainment. It is vital to the development of the passenger vehicle industry,” he said in one of his last letters regarding the company. “Automakers use racing as an opportunity to push a vehicle’s performance to the limit and to compete for supremacy, enabling them to discover new ways of advancing automotive technology.”

I think that sums it up. How about you?

James Kelly is a reporter at The Review. Her opinions are her own and do not represent the majority opinion of The Review staff. She may be reached at jwkelly@udel.edu.