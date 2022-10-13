William & Mary stop the Blue Hens, who suffer their first loss of the season

BY ALEXZANDER PHILIPPSEN

Associate Sports Editor

After a hot 5-0 start for the Delaware football team, it took a Tribe to finally defeat the Blue Hens, both figuratively and literally.

That was indeed the case after the Hens fell short on their comeback attempt against the William & Mary Tribe by a score of 27-21 this past Saturday on the road.

The Blue Hens were down as much as 17 points early in the third quarter as they were never able to fully recover from the deficit. They also failed to garner a lead throughout the whole game.

“It was hard fought,” head coach Ryan Carty said during his Monday press conference. “It was another tough opponent on the road and obviously we did not do enough things throughout the course of the game to give ourselves a chance to come out on top.”

“We had some good things, but a few too many major mistakes. Hopefully, we can learn from them through this bye week and get better.”

One of the main catalysts to the loss was the performance of their defense, which has usually been a strength for them, specifically giving up 266 rushing yards on 57 carries and giving up two rushing touchdowns.

Another catalyst was the turnovers given up on both offense and special teams, which amounted to three total fumbles lost.

Despite that, the 27 points given up this game were the most the Blue Hen defense has given up so far this season.

“It’s extremely important to stop the run,” defensive back Kedrick Whitehead said following the loss on Monday. “That’s one of our core values defensively. We can’t really win many football games if you don’t stop the run.”

Whitehead particularly pointed out how the Tribe were able to emulate plays from Delaware’s previous opponents and used some of those plays against them.

“We know that football is a copycat game … prime example is William & Mary pulling out a couple plays that hurt us in prior games and they had success doing that,” Whitehead said. “I just trust our coaches to put us in the right position, to make the right plays and we will be alright.”

Linebacker Johnny Buchanan was one of the only standout players on defense with 19 total tackles, the second-most of his college career.

Linebacker Drew Nickles came away with the team’s only turnover — an interception, the second of his college career.

On the offensive side of the ball for the Blue Hens, they were also able to muster a strong rushing attack on their own with 128 yards on 24 attempts and one touchdown run.

Wide receiver Jourdan Townsend led the receivers with 8 catches for 91 yards and a touchdown catch. Chandler Harvin also received a touchdown catch of his own.

As for quarterback Nolan Henderson, he had another clean game with no turnovers, completing 21 of 35 of his passes for 203 yards and two touchdown passes.

There was some bad news for Henderson, however, as he appeared to be injured throughout the course of the second half of the game.

Tight end Braden Brose was asked about his concern over his quarterback’s injury during Monday’s press conference, but Brose did not seem to be worried.

“Especially with this bye [week] … Nolan’s a really tough guy,” Brose said. “I’m really glad that he’s my quarterback. He’s going to be all good and we are going to be ready for this last stretch of games.”

The Blue Hens’ next matchup will be back at Delaware Stadium against the Morgan State Bears, but not until Oct. 22 due to the upcoming bye week.

In other words, the Hens will have a full week off from having to play a game.

What do the Blue Hens have planned for this week with no game on Saturday and coming off their first loss of the year?

According to Carty, the team can not act as if their tough loss did not happen.

“We do have to get back to work,” Carty said. “It’s the same thing I’ve said after all five of our wins, we will prepare … and if we prepare well, we are going to win.”

“Right now, we have to get better this week and not treat it as a week off. We do need to recover, we need to rest … but it is going to be calculated.”

Carty also said he needs to hear from the team’s nutritionist and athletic training staff this bye week.

“Those guys will tell us exactly what needs to happen. We will follow the signs there and make sure we are as tuned up as we need to be heading into the second half of this season.”

Whitehead was asked about the overall mindset for the players heading into the bye week.

“We are going to bounce back as quickly and smoothly as possible … make the right adjustments, so it does not happen again,” Whitehead said.

“We are always looking to get back to [playing again], whether it is coming off a loss or a win, we always want to be ready to go right back into the next week. But a bye week is good for us, both physically and mentally, and gives us a chance to unwind and rest for a little bit.”

Overall, Whitehead is confident that his team will be prepared for what’s to come following the week off.

“We will be ready to attack at full-speed for the second half of the season.”