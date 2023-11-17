Women and Gender Studies students and staff reflect on new feminist books exhibition

BY

Staff Reporter

50 years ago, the university created the second-oldest women and gender studies program in the country, known back then as the Women’s Studies Interdisciplinary Program. Half a century later, it is now known as the Department of Women and Gender Studies.

A new exhibition found in Morris Library’s Special Collections Gallery titled “50 Feminist Books That Changed Our Lives: Celebrating 50 Years of Women and Gender Studies at UD” was curated last spring semester by a senior capstone class of students earning degrees in women and gender studies.

The class, “The Study of Women and Gender Studies,” honored 50 novels that have influenced the lives and education of many here at the university.

“I realized we could document [the] extraordinary progress our discipline has made by considering the very books that have brought us to this point,” Patricia Sloane-White, chair of the department, said.

Sloane-White initially had the idea of creating an exhibition to show the key feminist principles the program is built on, and the advancements that have been made since 1973. The exhibition honors Mae Riedy Carter, who originally fought for women’s studies to become a permanent program during her work at the university in the 1970s.

“Thinking about Mae, and what Mae accomplished for us at UD, made me convinced we needed something that reflected on what we were 50 years ago,” Sloane-White said. “We needed to document what has happened in our discipline over the past 50 years because the field has changed and grown so dramatically.”

There are three main parts to the exhibition. The first section is a tribute to Carter in front of the Special Collections gallery, including a summary of her work at the university, outlines of main points from her speeches and preserved women’s studies class schedules.

The second section is a wide range of feminist literature from 1973-2023 that can be found inside the gallery. The third section can be found along the walls of the exhibition, where viewers can track the women and gender studies department timeline, as well as quotes from six of the university professors whose books are on display.

Summer Cardarelli, a graduate student in English, attended the opening reception for the exhibition on Oct. 18 after hearing about it in their graduate studies class.

“As someone who works a lot with queer literature and gender in literature, I see a lot of names I recognize on here,” Cardarelli said. “I think it’s a really inclusive array of selections.”

According to plaques hung on the display’s walls that explain the novels, the exhibition strives to reflect on feminist works that are diverse and intersectional. The exhibition includes titles such as:

“Ain’t I a Woman: Black Women and Feminism” by bell hooks

“The Sacred Hoop: Recovering the Feminine in American Indian Traditions” by Paula Gunn Allen

“Trans Bodies, Trans Selves: A Resource for the Transgender Community” by Laura Erickson-Schroth

The wide range of books chosen for the project as well as the senior students’ descriptions for each can also be found online.

The feminist literature on display was published from 1973 through 2023 in the time span women and gender studies was growing at the university.

Emily Oakes, a senior history major, worked with the Special Collections gallery to help set up the exhibition.

“There was a lot to figure out about the best way to set it up around the room,” Oakes said. “We wanted it to be [set up] in a way that made sense with certain people and ideologies … but also to make it [in] chronological order.”

The exhibition can be found in the Special Collections Gallery on the second floor of Morris Library from now until Jan 12, 2024.

Sloane-White urged everyone to view the collection at some point from now until January, stating that it is a great way for students and staff to understand the history of the department.

She also expressed her gratitude to everyone who attended the opening reception.

“I’m delighted everyone is here today, where they too can see where we have been, how far we’ve come and how we can be inspired to continue the legacy that our foremothers gave us and our sisters continue to fight for.”