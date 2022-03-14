Women’s basketball defeats Drexel to win CAA Championship, secure berth in NCAA tournament

Courtesy of Mark Campbell/Delaware Athletics

A year after a heartbreaking championship loss to Drexel, the Blue Hens took down those same Dragons to win the CAA Championship.

Two years ago on Mar. 13, the nation and the University of Delaware came to a screeching halt with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.



One year later, the women’s basketball team left the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Championship with a sour taste in their mouth, falling to the Drexel Dragons in a devastating 63-52 loss that thwarted the Blue Hens’ NCAA tournament hopes.



All it took for that to evaporate was the taste of victory, and Delaware earned that one year to the day against the same opponent: the top-seeded Drexel Dragons.



In a close 63-59 contest, the Blue Hens controlled the lead from start to finish to clinch an automatic NCAA tournament berth. The Hens took down the team that bested them in the title game last year and twice in the regular season this year, all the while doing it on Drexel’s home court in the Daskalakis Athletic Center.



“Everything along the journey was going to prepare us for this day,” head coach Natasha Adair said in a postgame press conference. “When you have such a veteran group, a group of leaders, from day one they believed. I couldn’t be prouder of this group of young women, not only for the win, but also for their commitment.”



CAA Player of the Year and the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, Jasmine Dickey, paced Delaware with 27 points, 18 rebounds and 3-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc. Overall, the Hens shot 47% from deep, while Drexel connected on a mere 17% of their three-point attempts.



“We’re a family at the end of the day, we play for each other, work hard for each other every day,” Dickey said in an interview with the CAA. “You got to play and work hard for the ones you love and that’s what we’re going to continue to do.”



Despite Dickey’s performance, the Dragons were able to reach within striking distance late in the fourth quarter. After being down 16 points in the final quarter, a Drexel layup by forward Tessa Brugler followed by four combined free throws from her and star guard Keishana Washington gave the Dragons life, down just one possession at 62-59 with under a minute remaining.



After an Adair timeout, Dickey looked for a dagger shot, but had the ball stolen from her by forward Mariah Leonard. An outlet pass to Washington seemed to give the Dragons a chance to tie the game with a three-pointer, but sophomore guard Tyi Skinner astutely fouled Washington before she could get up a shot with 4.9 seconds on the game clock.



Washington missed the first, and after a purposeful misfire on the second, senior forward and all-tournament selection Ty Battle pulled down the deciding rebound. An Adair timeout and Drexel foul ensued, which sent senior Jewel Smalls to the free-throw line, where she converted on 1-of-2 attempts and sealed the 63-59 championship victory.

The championship game began at a blazing pace, with the Hens jumping out to an early 11-2 lead. Then, a three-pointer from Dickey gave Delaware a 16-4 lead, before Washington poured in eight consecutive points to make it 16-12.



Paris McBride, Delaware’s senior point guard, answered, though, with a three-pointer. Right back with a triple was the Dragons’ Maura Hendrixson to put the game at 19-15 at the first period’s conclusion.



In an even second quarter, the Delaware attack was led by the offensive rebounding of Dickey, who pulled down five boards that resulted in multiple second-chance points. Senior guard Hannah Nihill and Washington closed the scoring out for the Dragons to bring the halftime score to 35-31.



The dreaded third quarter from last year’s title game — where the Hens scored only five points on one made field goal — proved to be in the rearview mirror. Delaware outscored the Dragons 17-7 in the period, stretching their lead to double digits.

Following a Washington bucket to bring the score to 52-40, Skinner and Dickey poured in consecutive, crunchtime three-pointers, putting Drexel on the ropes at 58-42.

However, ensuing was an and-one conversion from forward Brugler that put the Dragons down 13. A full-court press employed by head coach Amy Mallon bothered the Blue Hens ball-handling ability, leading to turnovers and easy buckets for the Dragons.

In her fifth season at the helm, Adair has successfully guided the Delaware Blue Hens to a CAA Championship and a return to the NCAA tournament for the first time in her tenure.

The Hens escaped, though, with their defensive performance, particularly on Washington. The All-CAA player went 8-of-26 on the day, only connecting on 2-of-9 from deep. In the two previous matchups, the same defense held two potent guards — William & Mary’s Sydney Wagner and Towson’s Aleah Nelson — to a combined 12 points.

The next test for the Delaware defense will come Friday in the NCAA tournament’s first round. The Hens were seeded No. 13 and will face No. 4 Maryland in College Park. When the Terrapins last hosted the Hens in November of 2019, Maryland cruised to a 99-55 victory.

It is the first trip to the ‘Big Dance’ for the women’s program since 2012-2013, when two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne helped the Blue Hens reach their first ever Sweet 16.

Sunday’s win also clinched the first year in which the university’s men’s and women’s basketball programs both won the CAA Championship and will play in the NCAA tournament.