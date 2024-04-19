Women’s lacrosse splits competitive weekend of conference matchups, turns to home stretch

DANIELLE McILTROT

Copy Editor

With two games left in its regular season, Delaware women’s lacrosse is battling to maintain a winning overall record as it rounds out its season.

A windy weekend at Delaware Stadium was on the books for these ladies as they hit the turf. Conference matchups against the Campbell University Fighting Camels Friday and the Hofstra University Pride Sunday scheduled an interesting weekend for the Blue Hens.

Campbell is currently ranked ninth in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) standings, whereas Hofstra is at the other end at No. 2 and has a spot in the conference championship secured. Delaware, however, sits between the two at No. 6 in the conference.

The battle against Hofstra Sunday was an aggressive back-and-forth all four quarters, but Hofstra pulled ahead immediately. With their first goal hitting the net just 33 seconds into the game by graduate attack Lauren Coletti, the Pride set the tone for the game to come. By the end of the first quarter, the score was 8-5 Hofstra, with the Pride outscoring the Blue Hens every quarter to follow as well.

After coming out with a bang, both teams continued through the second, third and fourth quarters with ferocity but with a lower score count per period than the first.

Regardless, Delaware continued to find the back of the net throughout the game. Graduate attack Lizzie Hsu was the leading scorer of the contest versus Hofstra with three goals and one assist, quickly followed by senior attack Riley Gillin with two goals and three assists.

Unfortunately, the hard work the Hens put out onto the field did not quite meet the mark. The game concluded with Hofstra beating the Blue Hens, 19-11, the most goals allowed against Delaware in a single game this season.

There were, however, brighter spots earlier in the weekend. Friday evening’s tilt against Campbell also started with a quick goal by the visitors, with fifth-year attack Ally Heath scoring just nine seconds into the game, the quickest goal in program history.

It was all downhill from there for the Fighting Camels.

Following a timeout in the middle of the first quarter, senior attack Danielle Livornese got things started for the Hens with a quick pass from around the crease by junior attack Delaney McDaniel. One more goal a few minutes later by junior midfielder Keira Grant, assisted by McDaniel as well, allowed the Hens to pull ahead and finish the quarter up 2-1 against the Camels.

From there, the Hens pulled away each quarter, outscoring the Camels as the players spread the wealth with new scorers stepping up as the game progressed.

Hsu kept the energy all weekend, also leading the scoreboard on Friday with five goals, with 10 other women on the roster getting points on the board.

Among the 10 were midfielders in sophomore Alison Swartout and junior Bryn Rochon, who were able to secure their first goals of the season as they shut down the Camels in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.

As the bout against the Camels came to an end, the Blue Hens were able to gain a 10-point lead when senior attack Jenna McHale scored a free position goal with 1:57 left in the game.

The Blue Hens ended victorious with a 16-6 win versus the Camels.

As the lacrosse weekend in Newark comes to an end, the team looks ahead to its final two opponents. A trip to Elon, North Carolina to face the Elon University Phoenix on Saturday and a return to Delaware Stadium to face the Monmouth University Hawks April 27 concludes the regular season for the Blue Hens.