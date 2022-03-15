“You deal with it, or it will deal with you:” The original host of “Blue’s Clues” discusses mental health with university students

Danielle Beamish/THE REVIEW

(From left to right) Edward Redmond, a junior university student, and Melissa Perez, a freshman university student, had the opportunity to sing “We Just Got a Letter” with Burns.

The first 100 students in line received either Blue or Magenta plush toys.

Mackenzie Hawkins, a university senior and director of variety at The Crew, and Steve Burns during the event's question and answer session.



On Feb. 24, students stood in line outside Trabant’s Multipurpose Room for up to five hours to hear Steve Burns, the original television host of “Blue’s Clues,” share his advice regarding asking for help when it is needed. The university’s programming board, The Crew, hosted the event.

Both ‘Steve’ in his personal life and on “Blue’s Clues,” Burns abruptly left “Blue’s Clues” in 2002. Almost 20 years later, in Sept. 2021, the actor posted a video on Twitter explaining his sudden departure. In the video, Burns expressed his belief that his audiences will relate to his leaving the show to go to college and the challenging times that came with it.

“I mean, we started out with ‘Clues,’ and now, it’s what?” Burns said. “Student loans and jobs and families? And some of it has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know.”

Burns believes his audiences and fans can empathize with this struggle, which is why he travels across the country to speak at universities. Burns additionally emphasizes the importance of understanding the emotional state of 20-year-olds and of managing negative feelings.

Because the general age of the student body is around 20 years old, Mackenzie Hawkins, a university senior and director of variety at The Crew, felt that Burns’ message would resonate with students. Hawkins personally thinks that students should remember the value of taking life as it comes, especially in experiencing college during a pandemic.

“I think it is important to roll with the punches and go at your own pace,” Hawkins said.

When Burns was 22 he had strong ambitions to become a professional actor. Once he moved to New York City he was more than happy to take on any role offered. However, he never anticipated appearing in the hit children’s show “Blue’s Clues.”

When it came down to Burns and another man for the role of the show’s host, the casting directors left it up to the children of America to make the final decision. Casting directors brought children into a room to observe and record their reactions as they viewed both contestants’ pre-recorded auditions. Burns made it known how lucky he was to have children as his target audience as he stresses that they were the primary reason he was chosen.

“The truth is, y’all got me hired,” Burns said.

The children could not get enough of Burns’ performance, and Burns recalls that they interacted with the screen by touching it, dancing in front of it and speaking back to it. Their enthusiastic reactions were all Nickelodeon needed to decide Burns was perfect for the part.

The show became the number one educational television series in America within a week, yet Burns could not overcome the negative feelings he carried with him.

“The reality is, is that during that whole time, that incredibly exciting time in my life, I was having these weird, persistent, negative feelings,” Burns said. “Like, a lot. And I didn’t understand them.”

Burns stressed that the negative feelings he experienced were independent of his role as Steve in “Blue’s Clues.” Still, it was not easy for him to shake these thoughts when he got on camera.

“Not having access to positive feelings made it very hard for me to do my job,” Burns said. “And that was a really big problem for me because literally, being joyful, happy and excited about stuff was my job.”

By constantly socializing and exercising, Burns sought to ignore these emotions and would find temporary relief, only to have the negative emotions immediately return.

“The more that I told myself my feelings didn’t matter, the more that I fought them, it felt like the stronger they became,” Burns said.

After years of feeling ashamed of these emotions, Burns tapped into his vulnerability and asked for professional help.

“I stood in front of someone, and I reached down into that well and found it, and said ‘Will you help me?” Burns said.

After soliciting help from a mental health professional, Burns learned that he had undiagnosed clinical major depression. While actively working with his emotions, Burns realized a great deal about himself and his diagnosis, and he pointed out that this diagnosis is common in people his age. Additionally, he felt that taking a break from the camera was the best thing he could do to fully process his feelings without distraction.

“Perhaps the most important thing I learned is that of all of those years, I was not fighting depression,” Burns said. “I was collecting it.”

Students were able to learn more about Burns on a personal level after he shared his story through a question and answer session. Questions ranged from Burns’ favorite music artist, David Bowie, to what his life is like today.

Currently, Burns continues to write for and occasionally appear in “Blue’s Clues” and is close friends with Donovan Patton, who played Joe, Steve’s younger brother in the show. Patton assumed Steve’s role after Burns left the show to go to college. In fact, Burns writes Patton into every episode Burns is in so that Patton can be flown from Los Angeles to New York City and the two can reunite.

Burns ended the event by underlining his message to students that one’s brain should be taken care of the same way one would treat any other part of the body and that there should be no shame in discussing one’s mental health. By making his views transparent, he hopes to be an example to the students.

“If I can be a surprising source of that, like ‘Oh my god! The guy that was the happiest dude on TV was also dealing with this,’ and if that helps destigmatize it, then I am willing to be that person,” Burns said.